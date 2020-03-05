Changing smoke alarm batteries urged this weekend

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean recommends Missourians use the return of daylight saving time this weekend as a reminder to change the batteries and test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes. At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks ‘spring ahead’ one hour.

"Having working smoke alarms in your home is one of the best investments and most important things you can do to make your home safer and protect the people you love,” Bean said. “Across Missouri, many fire departments will provide families with free smoke alarms and install them at no cost. You can also contact the American Red Cross, which will provide smoke alarms at no cost.”

The Red Cross’ “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” program not only offers residents free smoke alarms, the alarms are installed by experts and families are trained on how to best escape their homes during a fire. Missouri residents can contact the Red Cross and request to participate in the program online at https://getasmokealarm.org/.

Bean also recommended that families practice their home fire escape plan next weekend. He said every family member should know two escape routes from every room in their residence.

Across the nation, according to the United States Fire Administration: