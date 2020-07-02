CHEERLEADERS ATTEND CHEERLEADING CLINIC

Cheerleaders from the Junior and Senior Varsity squads of Farmington High School attended the third session of the 13th Annual Arkansas State University Cheerleading Clinic held June 21-26. Attending the clinic were: Jane Parks, Melanie Gedge, Jo-Ann Vessell, Rita Lodholz, and Gail Overall. The girls were taught new cheers, tumbling and pom-pom routines. They also received one outstanding and three excellent ratings in the competitive segments of the clinic. Mrs. Gladys Hudgins, assistant professor of physical education and ASV cheerleaders sponsor, directed the clinic.