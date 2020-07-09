Chet A. Doubet, former assessor, dies Monday at 71

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 30, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Funeral services were held Wednesday afternoon for Chet A. Doubet, who passed away Monday morning, June 27, at the age of 71 years. He was born Sept. 6, 1888 in Corning, Iowa, and was the son of the late Dominick and Mary Dawson Doubet.

Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Lora Doubet; one daughter, Miss Elwyn Doubet; one brother, Ralph Doubet of Nevada, Mo.; and one sister, Mrs. Nell Bailey of Warrensburg.

Mr. Doubet, who lived on Farmington Route One, served as farm supervisor at State Hospital No. 4 for about 30 years. In 1945 he was appointed to the office of Assessor by Governor Phil Donnelly, upon the death of the late J.A. Wampler. Mr. Doubet was elected to the office in 1946, re-elected in 1948 and 1952, serving a total of 12 years.

He was president of the St. Francois County Fair Association Board of Directors for 31 years, until his retirement about two years ago. He was one of the founders and board member of the East Central Missouri Beef Breeders Association.

Mr. Doubet belonged to the Farmington Masonic Lodge No. 132, and was a 32nd Degree Mason, being a member of the Scottish Rite.

Masonic services were held Tuesday night at the Miller Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were held at 2:00 o’clock Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Methodist Church, conducted by the Rev. Joseph H. Jones. Interment was in Parkview Cemetery with Miller Funeral Service in charge.

