Chief says police department 'won't miss a beat' when he retires

In January 1983, the Farmington Police Department hired a 21-year-old “kid” named Rick Baker to patrol the streets.

“It was a running joke that people in town would contact a councilman asking why a kid was driving a police car,” he said. “I probably looked 16.”

Serving as a patrolman, patrol shift supervisor, detective, and then 24 years as chief, Richard T. Baker is retiring in January after 40 years on the force. Baker was talked into taking the chief position in 1998 by someone who has talked a lot of people into doing a lot of things — then-Mayor Kevin Engler. Even then, it took more than once to convince Baker.

“I was asked when I was 36 years old,” he said. “I had kids in high school. I knew that up until that point, four or five years was as long as any police chief had made it. I turned it down because I needed the job. A couple of years later, I was approached again by Kevin Engler. He asked me if I would be interested again. I told him I didn’t really care what the pay is, but I need job security. I asked that if they didn’t like how I was running the department, that they give me back my Detective-Sergeant position. I had job security.”

When asked about the secret to his longevity as police chief, Baker believes that it was mostly due to his taking on the job at a relatively young age. Of course, there are other reasons as well.

“I have never had any issues with any councils, mayors and city administrators,” he said. “I seem to have always been able to get along well, even through issues we had at the police department — disciplinary issues with some officers. It’s just the way that you treat people. I was brought up in a good Christian family and had good moral values.

“I tried to hire the best people. You hire good people and train them how you want them to work for you and the city of Farmington. That’s why we have the field training program that we have. As long as I can hire good, honest people that are here for the right reasons and want to help people, then I think those are the reasons that I have lasted as long as I have.”

Baker extended a special thank you to Engler for having the confidence and trust in him to be chief. His next word of thanks goes to City Administrator Greg Beavers.

“Greg has been an excellent supervisor and friend during my tenure as chief,” he said.

Living with a police officer can sometimes be difficult. Baker has praise for his wife and sons for supporting him through some difficult times.

“I would like to thank my wife, Cathy and my three sons, Josh, Brandon and Aaron, for standing by me and supporting me throughout my career,” he said. “At first, my wife would ask me about incidents occurring at work, and I would never divulge any information. After a while, she quit asking questions. She is a good sport and knows that a lot of information was meant to be kept confidential.”

Turning to his staff, Baker praised his long-time secretary, Dana Gilliam, for keeping him on track each day.

“Every morning, I could count on her to be the first to work, open up the office, check the daily schedule and sort through piles of reports I had to review on a daily basis,” he said.

The “Three Lts” have earned Baker’s admiration for their many abilities and their ability to keep the department flowing smoothly and on an even keel. Lieutenants Jeff Crites, Larry Lacey and Chris Bullock, make up the command staff. Bullock will be taking over the position of police chief when Baker leaves.

“I had a very close relationship with them,” he said. “We spent many hours in the conference room cussing and discussing issues that would come up. I valued their comments, suggestions and expertise on each subject we discussed, and it didn’t matter who came up with the solution as long as it was the best solution. With my retirement, this department is in good hands, and I have no doubt the new administration will provide excellent public safety and service to the community.

Baker explained the idea behind the three LTs.

“A lot of departments our size don’t have three lieutenants,” he said. “When we hire people, we don’t have a lot of turnover. The average age in our department is in the mid-40s, if not higher. When people get hired here, they want to stay, and we want them to stay and retire if possible. We are always looking for ways where our officers can advance. When I became chief, we had one lieutenant that was also assistant chief. There are three very qualified people in our department that I would like to see stay here.

“I spoke with the city administrator and discussed the issue of instead of just promoting one of them to a lieutenant, allowing me to promote three of them and make sure we distribute job duties so that each one of them can know exactly what they are supposed to be able to do to make the department run smoothly. We didn’t have an issue as to who would be in charge if I wasn’t here. Each lieutenant is in charge of a specific area. By allowing three of them to be promoted, it would allow some other lower ranks in the department to receive promotions.”

As part of keeping department morale high and keeping the troops as happy as possible, Baker wants his officers and staff to have a fair chance at promotion.

“There wasn’t a real defined system to make a fair playing field for the promotion of the officers, so I put together a promotional policy on a point system,” he said. “There were a lot of different categories involved — not only longevity but written testing, an interview process, peer support, education. It gives every officer the opportunity to see how they can progress through the department.

“In the old system, when someone would be promoted, there were a lot of complaints because it wasn’t really defined. One thing that Greg [Beavers] or anybody else that knows me is aware of is that I don’t ask for anything that I can’t justify. If I’m going to come up with a promotional possibility, I’m also going to have reasons why I want to back that. I put people in positions to excel. When they excel, the department excels. It’s that simple.”

A second morale booster used by Baker is seriously addressing the problems and ideas of every member of the department.

“If there’s something that’s not going like they would like it to go, they know they can voice their opinion, they know it won’t be swept under the rug, they know it will be discussed, they know that there will be a decision made,” Baker said. “That decision may or may not be what they wanted, but they know that it will be addressed and looked at.

“Everyone has a voice in it. They’ll buy into the department and feel like they are a part of it instead of being a person just told what to do. We keep an open door here. Everyone knows that they can come and talk, not only to me but to the other supervisors. When it gets to sergeants or lieutenants, it will get to me, and we will discuss it.”

Baker spoke about some policies and programs that he implemented during his tenure leading the department.

“In 1999, there was a need for an SRT (Special Response Team),” he said. “If we had an incident involving a barricaded subject with a weapon or serve and execute a high-risk search warrant, the closest SRT was either the Missouri State Highway Patrol or Jefferson County. It would take too long to contact and have those teams deployed to our location. I procured the training and equipment for our own SRT team.

Another program implemented by Baker was the formation of a CIT (Critical Incident Team) similar to those being used in St. Louis and Jefferson County. The team works with people on the scene who are suffering from mental illness issues. CIT is made up of a group of professionals that work with the department, including medical providers, mental health providers, alcohol and substance abuse counselors, veteran’s organizations and others that meet monthly to discuss issues that arise and then come up with solutions. Officers receive 40 hours of training for dealing with mental illness issues and learning de-escalation procedures.

“I was familiar with smaller departments having financial and scheduling issues trying to get their officers training,” he said. “I approached the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy and asked if they would implement the 40-hour training in their academy training. Now the new recruits graduate with the training, and it’s no longer a challenge for the departments.”

Baker also enacted a Pursuit Review Process where vehicle pursuits are thoroughly reviewed by the command staff to verify that the officer followed policy and to identify any issues that need to be addressed. These are available for all officers to review as a learning tool.

As part of his duties, Baker has served as president of the Mineral Area Drug Task Force since he became chief.

“I think it was the first meeting that I went to,” he said. “I went to the bathroom and came back, and everybody was laughing because I was made president and have been for 25 years.”

According to Baker, the city of Farmington has, overall, always been a safe place to live.

“Our biggest problems are drugs and theft, and they are often intertwined,” he said. “Back in the 80s and 90s, we had drugs, and we had theft. It’s the same issues, just more of it. We have a growing problem with homeless people. I think we’ve done a good job of trying to find ways to help these people.”

Baker is confident that he has always had the support of the community, city council members, mayors, city administrators and police officers.

“When you are sitting here, you’re balancing the community with the officers in charge of it,” he said. “You have to find a happy medium to try and do the right thing and make everyone as happy as you can. The support that the city gives is not just to me in particular but to all law enforcement. We really have the support of our community — not only the police but fire. We’ve always had the backing. When you look at the departments in smaller cities, some are political. People run for these offices with an axe to grind. I’ve never had that here.

“Am I going to miss the job? No. Am I going to miss the people? Yes. Am I concerned that this department won’t move right along? No. Absolutely not. Those three lieutenants that I have — now with Chris Bullock as chief — they’re going to do just fine. The department won’t miss a beat. It was a well-respected department when I came into this position, and I wanted it to be as good or better when I left. I feel like that it is.”