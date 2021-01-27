Children’s home renews tag day appeal in county

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 24, 1970 issue of The Farmington News – Editor

The Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington has made an annual appeal for community and county support once each year for the past 43 years. Until recently, tags were actually sold on street corners one day in the fall of the year. Lately, the appeal has taken the form of a public announcement and some personal mailings, requesting community contributions to help support childcare in the Home.

New approaches to childcare, increased costs of staff, program, and supplies, and inflation have all affected the cost of good childcare in 1970-71. It is hoped that numbers of persons will be prompted to share their resources with the Home to enable the director and his staff to develop creative programs of care and treatment. Local as well as out-of-county children will benefit from the new focus on group-oriented treatment approaches.

Inquiries regarding the new structure, goals and program of the Children’s Home should be sent either to the director, Harold Showalter, to local board members Messrs. Taylor Smith Jr., Glenwood Lees or Lacy Coghill, or to one of the administrative staff members of the Home who would be glad to share with you the new program focus.

The is your chance to financially “Help the Home Help Children to Help Themselves.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0