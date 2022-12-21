Children's book author shares new version of Christmas classic

Ryan Nusbickel, a former St. Louis television reporter that travels and speaks about his children’s books, was the featured speaker at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Community Luncheon held Dec. 15 at Centene Center.

“I used to work in television, and like everybody that works in television, I no longer work in television,” he said. “I am an insurance agent who writes and illustrates children’s books.”

Nusbickel read from his book, “The St. Louis Night Before Christmas Book.”

“When my wife was pregnant with our first daughter, I thought The Night Before Christmas story would be kind of fun if it baked in a lot of the quirky culture and colors around the St. Louis Area,” he said.

The words in parenthesis are where he stops to add commentary on St. Louis customs referred to in the poem.

“’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the Lou,

Not a Cardinal was stirring, not a craft beer was brewed.

The stockings were hung from the city’s red brick,

St. Louis ready for another saint — good old St. Nick.

The kids were tucked in blankets warm as toasted rav, (ravioli)

Dreaming of all the gooey butter cake they would soon have.

Mom in her football jams and me in my hockey Blues,

Had just settled down for a Christmas Eve snooze.

When out on the Zoysia, commotion broke through the quiet

It sounded like the world’s noisiest trivia night.

(In Missouri trivia nights are huge. But if you get outside of this area, you don’t see trivia nights.)

I knew I heard voices from the Red Buds and Oaks,

But it was the wrong holiday for kids telling Halloween jokes.

(In St. Louis, that’s what they do and they don’t know why they do it. the funnier thing is they think that you do it, too and you don’t.)

The moonlight bounced off the Arch and highlighted the snow,

That drizzled like chili on a slinger below.

(The slinger is also a local item.)

What I saw next made me want to laugh,

Flying West County deer pulling a float trip raft.

And a round old driver I instantly knew,

No, I didn’t have to ask him where he went to high school.

It was St. Nick himself, I was glad to proclaim,

He whistled and shouted and called his deer by name.

‘Now Gravois, now Gratiot, Tyrolean take to the air!

On Chouteau, on Carondelet, on River Des Peres!’

(These are all really weird street names in St. Louis and a river)

From Bevo Mill to the Botanical Gardens on Shaw,

Now dash away, dash away, dash away all.

Like washers thrown on the Fourth of July,

The deer shot over Tower Grove Park to the sky.

They landed on my rooftop with a loud, crashing noise,

Along with St. Nick and the float trip raft full of toys.

My roof sounded like a Soulard Mardi Gras party,

With more traffic than rush hour on Highway Farty.

(Highway Forty is called Farty in St. Louis vernacular)

Then from the fireplace I heard a loud squish,

As St. Nick tried to wriggle out like a Mississippi catfish.

He was dressed in baseball red from his head to his feet,

And he looked like he’d eaten a few custard concretes.

A bundle of toys was carried by the big old elf,

He looked a wee bit “Hoosier”, I had to admit to myself.

Now, his eyes twinkled like he’d been down to the lake,

His nose and his cheeks looked the color of rare pork steak.

(Pork steaks are a St. Louis food not known elsewhere)

He must have flown by the brewery because he had a sweet hoppy smell.

And his beard coated his face like melted provel.

A stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,

He had not gotten the memo that St. Louis is smoke-free.

He laughed as his pants nearly split in the seat,

Too many tacos down on Cherokee Street.

His white mustache could have belonged to Mark Twain himself,

It bounced as he gobbled the cookies left on the shelf.

With a smile as bright as a Forest Park Balloon Glow,

He duck-walked like he’d been to a Loop Rock and Roll Show.

He spoke not a word, but filled our stockings on cue,

It was like he had a Christmas degree from Warsh U.

Then, just like the air show at the V.P. Fair,

He shot up the chimney lighter than air.

He sprang to his raft and called out with a thrill,

Let’s take a quick detour and sled down Art Hill.

‘Merry Christmas, St. Louis!’ Said the jolly old sport,

Only 47 days until pitchers and catchers report!”

Ryan Nusbickel also has authored and illustrated other children’s books: The St. Louis 12 Days of Christmas, The Funniest Halloween Joke in St. Louis, Where’s the Easter Bunny Go to High School?, My Pet Arch, Cloudy With a Chance of Toasted Rav, Who Moved My Gooey Buttercake and Pete and the Delete Button.

His books can be purchased at his website, http://www.nusbickelbooks.com/

He can be reached for speaking engagements at ryan@nusbickelbooks.com