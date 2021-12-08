'Christmas at the Long House' relives historic holidays

"Christmas at the Long House" will be held from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 18 at Farmington’s historic Long House, located at 400 Ste. Genevieve Avenue.

The public is invited to step back in time by singing carols and enjoying cookies and cocoa while taking a tour of a historic part of Farmington that has been “all decked out” for Christmas.

The Long House is named after the Long family, one of Farmington’s founding families. Coincidentally, the house is both long and narrow. While the original section of the house was built in 1833, it has been added onto several times through the years.

Refreshments are $1 each and tours of the home are $1 for children ages 5 to 11 and $2 for those 12 years of age and older. Christmas ornaments will be available for $10 each. Cash only. All proceeds go to fund the Long House.

