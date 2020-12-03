Christmas decorations go up in Farmington

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 3, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

Christmas decorations have been going up in Farmington for more than a week now and lights are scheduled to be officially turned on by late this week. The decorations in Farmington are considered to be among the finest in outstate Missouri because of the continued use of “real greenery.”

Decorations are purchased by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, but they could not be put up if it were not for the cooperation of the Farmington city departments under the guidance of electrical superintendent Pete Caler. Most of the department employees have worked steadily on this massive job for the past several days.

To make this an even more unusual Christmas season, one needs but to look at the temperature on the thermometer… 64 degrees on Dec. 2, 1970!

