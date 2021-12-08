Christmas parade brings techno-glow to downtown Farmington

While sometimes the weather for the annual Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade can be exceptionally cold, that wasn't the case Friday night when crowds gathered along the city's downtown streets — some in T-shirts — to watch this year's event on one of the warmest nights in the history of the parade.

Organized by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the parade, themed “A Techni-Glow Christmas,” once again proved to be a festive, colorful and radiant way for the city to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. Floats, bands and Christmasy characters filled the streets — all culminated by two very special guests — Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The parade serves as the official welcome of Santa and Mrs. Claus to Winter Wonderland, courtesy of the Farmington Fire Department, who transports the jolly couple along the parade route on top of a multicolored fire truck at the parade's conclusion.

The route of this year's parade began on West Liberty Street; made a left on A Street, followed by another left on West Columbia Street. The procession then made another left on North Henry Street, before making a final left onto East Liberty Street.

“I'm pretty sure the beginning of the parade met the end of the parade tonight,” said Candy Hente, the chamber’s executive director. “We had over 40 entries in the parade — one of the biggest we've ever had. You could tell they just went all out on decorating and having a good time. It's been a beautiful night with tremendous weather. We feel like we're in Florida tonight."

After thanking the city of Farmington's street department and other employees for helping to make the evening a success, emcee Mark Toti, announced this year’s parade winners — Motorized Entries: Second Place – John Deere Nobbe and First Place – Midwest Light and Sign; Walking Units: Second Place – On Stage Dance and First Place – Farmington Marching Band; Floats: Second Place – C-Barn and First Place – First State Community Bank; and Best in Show: The Farmington Fire Department.

Following the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, Winter Wonderland opened for the Christmas season at at Long Memorial Hall (Farmington City Hall), located at the corner of Columbia and Franklin streets. Winter Wonderland will remain open through Thursday, Dec. 23. Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Another popular Christmas activity, the third annual City of Farmington Ice Skating Rink, has returned to last year's location — the multipurpose court at Wilson Rozier Park, located at 811 Perrine Road. Ice skating rink hours through Dec. 21 are: 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. From Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, the hours are: noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Skating is free of charge. Bring your own skates or rent them for $2 a pair to help raise funds for a number of local non-profit groups.

