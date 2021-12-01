Christmas parade returns Friday at 6 p.m.

There's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than to attend Krekeler Jewelers Techni-Glow Christmas Parade. The popular annual event is taking place at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Farmington.

The parade lineup begins at 5 p.m. at the corner of West Liberty and North Franklin Street.

The parade route proceeds down West Liberty Street; makes a left on A Street, followed by another left on West Columbia Street; then left on North Henry Street and a final left onto East Liberty Street, with the parade ending at its starting point.

According to Cassie Thomas, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce director of events, Techni-Glow-themed entries are being asked to feature “All glow-in-the-dark things. Things like the glow sticks on a backdrop, they make everything bright and a good outline.”

Thomas added that, in the past, the Christmas parade has averaged around 25-30 entries. She urges everyone to arrive early to get a good vantage spot from which to watch the parade, and offered some advice to those planning to attend.

"Bundle up if needed because it can sometimes get pretty cold," she said.

Awards will be presented by the chamber of commerce for parade entrants in the following categories: Best in Show, First Runner-Up, and Second Runner-Up.

In case of inclement weather, the Christmas parade will be canceled by noon Friday. There is no reschedule date. Information will be posted at farmingtonregionalchamber.com and on Facebook.

Following the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, Winter Wonderland opens to the general public at Long Memorial Hall (Farmington City Hall), located at the corner of Columbia and Franklin streets. It will remain open through Dec. 23. Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.