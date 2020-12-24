 Skip to main content
Christmas scene on local church lawn
File photo

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 22, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A beautiful religious display in keeping with the true spirit of Christmas has been set up on the lawn of the Memorial Methodist Church in Farmington. In explanation of the display, a spokesman for the young people who are responsible for it, told The Farmington Press this week: “It seems that each year it is harder for us to remember the real reason of Christmas. The College-Career Youth of the Memorial Methodist Church decided that this year something should be done to help people remember the birth of Christ.

In an organizational meeting last September, they decided to help put Christ back into Christmas. After weeks of planning, work was started on creating a creche scene at the church. On Saturday, Dec. 16, it was completed and is now on display on the south side of the church.

The young people have enjoyed making this beautiful nativity scene, but also wish to than Mr. and Mrs. C.L. Hooper, their counselors, and the many other people of the community who helped to make it possible.

“We wish to invite everyone to see the creche and hope it will help you to remember that this is the most beautiful season of the year and can be so meaningful if we will remember the true meaning of Christmas. With this in mind we hope that soon we can truly say: ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’”

