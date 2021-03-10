Church donates $3,161 to local food pantry

Farmington Presbyterian Church presented a check last week to the Farmington Minesterial Alliance Food Pantry totaling more than $3,000.

The money was raised in connection with the National Souper Bowl of Caring, a food drive Farmington Presbyterian Church has participated in for many years.

"The Souper Bowl of Caring is held each February in conjunction with the NFL Super Bowl, said the church's mission chair, Marshall James. "There are nine NFL teams and numerous NFL alumni who advocate for tackling hunger through the annual event."

Led by project chair Vicki Monnig, cans of soup are collected from church members to donate to the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry. In 2018, 1,700 cans of soup were collected and in 2019, 976 cans were collected. In 2020, 932 pounds of soup and crackers, along with $545, were collected and donated to the food pantry.

"Due to the pandemic, we chose to set a modest goal of $550 for this year's Souper Bowl of Caring," Monnig said. "Our members responded with enthusiastic support allowing us to almost triple that goal. After the final tally, the Souper Bowl of Love collected $1,580.50 from the congregation. With this amount being doubled through a matching donation from the Hawn Mission Fund, our total gift to the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry is $3,161."

