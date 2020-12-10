CiCi's Christmas Dinner to be served curbside this year

CiCi’s Pizza, located in Maple Valley Mail, will be holding its annual Christmas Dinner as usual, but a change is being made to this year's Christmas Day event to make sure that everyone who wants to enjoy the meal remains safe despite the pandemic.

"We are excited to once again be able to serve the community for our 19th year," said Debbie Peterson, CiCi's co-owner, along with her husband Chip. "But due to COVID, the CiCi's dining room will be closed and we will only be serving boxed meals delivered to your car in front of the restaurant from 2-4 p.m."

For the past 18 years, the doors of Cicis Pizza in Farmington have been open to anyone looking for a delicious Christmas meal along with all the trimmings — and a lot of good company.

To top it all off, the dinner is free — and, by the end of the meal, there’s a better than even chance that people who start out as strangers will leave as friends.

It was in 2001 that Chip and Debbie Peterson first decided to open the doors of their restaurant as a way to say “thank you” to the community by providing a delicious holiday meal for anyone — free of charge. Diners are served a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey and ham, plus all the trimmings and dessert.