City buys new police car; makes plans for election

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, March 17, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press.

The Board of Aldermen held their regular meeting Monday night and among other items disposed of, the annual election was called for April 5th. The officers to be elected are aldermen from each ward and City Collector.

Midnight, March 25th is the latest date for filing for office and at present it looks like three of the awards will have contests for alderman. The usual polling places will be used.

Frank Plumlee was present and spoke against the daylight-saving time for the summer and read several letters from various organizations opposing the change. It was suggested at a previous meeting that the city put out a ballot at the general election asking for the advice of the citizens for or against the proposition, but it was decided not to do so.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington Expansion Corporation, having offered the city a park in the new development on the Harlan tract, is asking the city to develop streets leading to the site, and also asking for water and sewer development in the area. The question was referred to the Board as a Committee of the Whole.