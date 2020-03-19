City closes library, civic center, senior center

The city of Farmington has announced closure of the Farmington Civic Center, Farmington Public Library, and Farmington OAKS Senior Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, the Farmington OAKS Senior Center closed to the public and Director Mona Yates said no meals will be served at the center.

"The OAKS Center will continue deliveries to their regular homebound clients," she said. "For those who come to the center for their meals and are in need of meals, frozen meal packs are available."

For more information, call 573-756-1376.

Beginning Wednesday, the Farmington Public Library closed through April 6. Library Director Travis Trokey said all library programs are canceled effective immediately. All meeting room reservations from March 18 through April 6 are canceled, and effective immediately, donations will not be accepted.

According to Trokey, patrons of the library will not be charged fines from March 18 through April 6 and patrons can still call the library at 573-756-5779 to renew books. He added that the library staff is working on a curbside service option for patrons who want to reserve materials for pickup. Details are forthcoming.

