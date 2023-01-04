City co-hosting electronics recycling event with Arnold firm

The city of Farmington will be co-hosting an Electronics Recycling Event with Capital Gains Recycling of Arnold, Missouri next month.

According to Doug Stotler, Farmington Parks and Recreation director, the electronics recycling event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in the south parking lot of the Farmington Civic Center, located at 2 Black Knight Drive.

"This recycling event will accept for recycling all electronic items such as phones, computers, TVs, appliances, power tools, etc.," Stotler said. "Community members may also drop off items that will incur a drop-off fee."

They include Ni-Cd (Nickel Cadmium) Batteries: $1/each; LCD/LED Monitors: $5/each; LCD/LED/Plasma TVs: $10/each; Rear Projection TVs: $20/each; and CRT TVs/Monitors: $40/each.

For questions about all other electronic items that are suitable for dropping off, call Capital Gains Recycling directly at 636-231-5347.