City considers running garbage service

At a meeting of the Sanitation Committee Monday night, the alderman present asked City Administrator Roger Hoehn to look into alternate trash pick-up systems.

One option the city is considering is running their own trash hauling service.

According to Hoehn, the city could probably haul the trash cheaper than the commercial haulers now in Farmington.

But problems with the city doing their own trash collection were brought up at the meeting.

Starting a trash collection system would require a large initial investment on the part of the city, which is still financially reeling from the recent fire at the city barn.

The billings for trash services might pose another problem for city officials. Other cities in the county collect garbage themselves and bill all residents. If the city decided to haul the trash themselves, they would probably include the price on the monthly utility bill.

Another option open to the city would be contracting with a single hauler for the entire city. When the DNR approved the city’s waste ordinance, they had reservations about several haulers operating in the city.

The city had discussed at the last aldermanic meeting changing to a single-operator system after the present contract with the haulers concluded. But the recent legal action may alter the timeframe on the change.

