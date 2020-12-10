City considers running garbage service

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 4, 1980 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
The city of Farmington will seek a writ of prohibition from the Court of Appeals in St. Louis which would overturn a temporary injunction currently preventing the city from enacting recently passed trash regulations.
A temporary injunction was granted by Circuit Judge Gary Black Monday after the five trash haulers contracting in the city sought legal action to strike down their contract with Farmington.
City officials are currently considering alternate trash collection systems in the wake of the injunction.
The city was notified this summer that it was required to adopt a new solid waste management ordinance which would meet with state standards.
A new waste ordinance was approved last month by the Department of Natural Resources. Included in that ordinance was a provision for a contract between trash haulers and Farmington.
But the haulers were dissatisfied from the start with the contract, some stating that they would not sign the contract.
The haulers are contesting several of the provisions set down in the contract. Chief among their complaints is the setting of a maximum and a minimum price for hauling and penalties for not making weekly pick-ups.
At a meeting of the Sanitation Committee Monday night, the alderman present asked City Administrator Roger Hoehn to look into alternate trash pick-up systems.
One option the city is considering is running their own trash hauling service.
According to Hoehn, the city could probably haul the trash cheaper than the commercial haulers now in Farmington.
But problems with the city doing their own trash collection were brought up at the meeting.
Starting a trash collection system would require a large initial investment on the part of the city, which is still financially reeling from the recent fire at the city barn.
The billings for trash services might pose another problem for city officials. Other cities in the county collect garbage themselves and bill all residents. If the city decided to haul the trash themselves, they would probably include the price on the monthly utility bill.
Another option open to the city would be contracting with a single hauler for the entire city. When the DNR approved the city’s waste ordinance, they had reservations about several haulers operating in the city.
The city had discussed at the last aldermanic meeting changing to a single-operator system after the present contract with the haulers concluded. But the recent legal action may alter the timeframe on the change.
