City Council accepts three-year power contract
City Council accepts three-year power contract

This story originally appeared in the Feb. 6, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

At the regular February meeting of the Farmington City Council, held last Monday evening, the council voted to accept a 3-year contract from the Union Electric Company. The contract carries the same rate and conditions as that of last year except that it covers a three-year period.

The council also granted to the U.S. Government an irrevocable license and easement to run 109 feet of sewer line from the Government Lot to the main sewer line on Henry Street. This step is undoubtedly taken by the Government officials preparatory to the building of a new post office. The matter of locating and digging another well was referred to the Light and Water Committee. This does not mean that any of the present wells are drying up, but if it is done, will only be a safety measure.

A committee from the Chamber of Commerce appeared before the Council and requested that provisions made for regular cleaning of the paved streets. Their petition was referred to the Street and Alley Committee.

The above committee also reported that they had caused a large tree to be removed from the intersection of south “A” Street and Boyce Ave. This tree had long been a landmark but was also a serious hazard to traffic at that intersection.

