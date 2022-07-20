City council covers full agenda at meeting

The Farmington City Council worked on a variety of issues during its meeting held on the evening of July 14 at Long Memorial Hall.

The council held a public hearing and first reading of Bill 20072022, an ordinance amending Title IV: Land Use Chapter 405: Zoning Regulations, Table A. The bill will remove allied health services from Table A and add professional services (Banks, Accountants, etc.) as allowable uses in OP-1 Office and Professional District.

According to Development Services Director Tim Porter, the bill cleans up Table A to add the professional services missing from the uses in the zoning district. The bill also removes the ancillary medical services, such as physical therapists and adds them to the professional services.

Another public hearing and first reading were on Bill 21072022, an ordinance amending the municipal code dealing with commercial signs in residential zoning districts that would allow planning and zoning to approve signs of certain dimensions and meets the character of the neighborhood.

Pat Collier of the Daughters of the American Revolution approached the council to have the city make a banner to hang over Columbia Street for Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. The council approved the purchase of the banner.

In the Public Safety Committee report, Councilor David Kennedy reported that a new hire started July 10 at the fire department.

According to Kennedy, Police Chief Rick Baker reported that the July 4 festivities went well with only one complaint — that the fireworks show went too long. Baker also reported there was only one medical call during the event. During Baker’s report to the committee, he noted that a recently hired officer has been on patrol for three weeks, another officer is in phase three with five weeks left of training, and two officers are in phase one with seven weeks of training left, along with a fifth officer who is eligible to work background checks. The police department still has two positions open.

In the Public Works Committee report, Councilor Garrett Boatright mentioned a request the committee had received from a Delassus property owner asking for permission to hook into the city’s water and sewer mains.

“We found out that there was some Hexavalent Chromium issues in their water supply seeping into their well which is a byproduct of the work at SRG,” Boatright said. “Right now SRG is providing water to those residents.”

Public Works Director Larry Lacy suggested that DNR be contacted about paying for extending mains to several properties in Delassus affected by the water pollution. City Administrator Greg Beavers advised that SRG should pay for the mains.

Boatright noted that the committee discussed putting up “No ATV/UTV" signs at the city limits and is also considering the installation of a stop sign at the corner of KREI and Burkstone.

The committee further recommends that the council pass a city ordinance regarding the disposal of grease by local restaurants which are causing blockages in the city's sewer systems. In concluding his report, Boatright informed the council about the planned installation of a new radio tower next to the north water tower.

In new business, the council passed resolution R26-2022 which approved a proposal from Evoqua Water Technologies to recondition a screw pump at the East Wastewater Treatment Plant; and resolution R27-2022 authorizing the city administrator to submit an application to the U.S. National Park Service National Trails System Certification Program.

Deloris Gray Wood, representing the Missouri Chapter Trail of Tears Association, spoke about changes being made to the trail route due to discoveries by the National Park Service (NPS). According to Wood, the NPS will supply the signs for installation along the trail route.

Additionally, as part of the route, the city's historic Long House will be recognized as a “witness house” in that it bears mute testimony to the Trail of Tears. Wood is also attempting to have both the Long House and the city of Farmington added to the trail maps.

The council approved resolution R28-2022, a contract to purchase an avigation easement from Christopher D. and Sandra K. Henson. The contract is for the removal of tree obstructions near the airport.