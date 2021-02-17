City council covers range of items at meeting

The Farmington City Council covered several items when they met in regular session Feb. 11 in council chambers at Long Memorial Hall.
There was a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to ban any more electronic changeable message signs in the downtown historic district that was proposed by the Farmington Historic Preservation Committee (FHPC). Former Mayor Mit Landrum explained the formation and basis of the FHPC. Representatives of some local businesses spoke in opposition to the ban.
Mayor Larry Forsythe read correspondence from other business owners who favored the ban. Later in the meeting the council heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance and will vote on the matter in a future meeting. (Read more about the sign ordinance elsewhere in this issue.)
Forsythe signed and presented a proclamation to the city denoting Feb. 22 as “Supermarket Employee Day.”
“There are approximately 646 food retail jobs that generate approximately $101.5 million in economic activity,” he said.
During the Public Works Committee report, Councilor Chris Morrison brought up a couple of stormwater drainage issues. Public Works Director Larry Lacy spoke about the difficulty of clearing certain streets due to the type of precipitation that had occurred.
Councilor Wayne Linnenbringer reported on the opening of trout fishing on Feb. 1 at Giessing Lake. He also noted that the Missouri Department of Conservation held a fly fishing clinic on Feb. 6.
At the request of City Administrator Greg Beavers, the city council approved the purchase of a new street sweeper for a total cost of $279,289.
“We utilized the Missouri Cooperative Purchasing Bidding Program for the street sweeper,” he said. “We proposed to lease-purchase this equipment over a three year period so we won’t have such a hit on the budget.
“The sweeper we have is 18 years old. It was reconditioned. There’s a sweeper and a truck. The truck is fine, but the sweeper itself, salt eats it up from the inside out. The new equipment we are buying is all stainless steel.”
Beavers next spoke about the mass vaccination held recently at the Farmington Civic Center.
“The health department I would view as the lead agency,” he said. “The Missouri Air National Guard provided a lot of assistance for us. The St. Francois County Ambulance District provided staffing. Mineral Area College nursing students were there, BJC staff were also on site.
"We had city crews — police, fire and public works. The event went fantastic. We had about 2,300 vaccinations. I do want to recognize Tim Porter from the city. He did all the coordination on our end to make sure city resources were put together, and liaison with all the other entities involved.”
It was also noted that several local businesses donated meals to feed the workers for the vaccine clinic.
In new business, the council agreed to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with WRT Radium Removal Systems for the removal of radionuclides from city water.
Larry Forsythe, Harry (Chip) Peterson II, and Mit Landrum were appointed to serve on the board of the Farmington Land ABG Community Improvement District (CID). Forsythe and Peterson were also appointed to serve on the Maple Valley Plaza CID.
In other action, the council authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with SRG Global Coatings, LLC for the installation of two new monitoring wells, amended an ordinance modifying municipal court costs, and passed an ordinance moving the start of regular council meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The change will take effect beginning with the March 11 meeting. An ordinance was also passed modifying the fines for speeding or passing in a work or construction zone; as well as an ordinance vacating part of a utility easement at 502 Sun Valley.
