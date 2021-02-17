City council covers range of items at meeting

At the request of City Administrator Greg Beavers, the city council approved the purchase of a new street sweeper for a total cost of $279,289.

“We utilized the Missouri Cooperative Purchasing Bidding Program for the street sweeper,” he said. “We proposed to lease-purchase this equipment over a three year period so we won’t have such a hit on the budget.

“The sweeper we have is 18 years old. It was reconditioned. There’s a sweeper and a truck. The truck is fine, but the sweeper itself, salt eats it up from the inside out. The new equipment we are buying is all stainless steel.”

Beavers next spoke about the mass vaccination held recently at the Farmington Civic Center.

“The health department I would view as the lead agency,” he said. “The Missouri Air National Guard provided a lot of assistance for us. The St. Francois County Ambulance District provided staffing. Mineral Area College nursing students were there, BJC staff were also on site.

"We had city crews — police, fire and public works. The event went fantastic. We had about 2,300 vaccinations. I do want to recognize Tim Porter from the city. He did all the coordination on our end to make sure city resources were put together, and liaison with all the other entities involved.”