City council hears annexation plan for new development

A large contingent of Butterfield Gardens residents turned out to voice their concerns regarding a proposed development creating traffic issues on Route D, during a regular session of the Farmington City Council held Jan. 13 in Long Memorial Hall.

At the top of the meeting, the council held a public hearing on the matter. Later in the meeting a first reading was held by the council during the presentation of legislation.

Explaining the application for annexing the property, Development Services Director Tim Porter said, “At our regular Planning and Zoning meeting in December, the applicant petitioned for recommendation for annexation for the property located at 1716 N. Washington Street. This is across from the south part of Butterfield Gardens and Jefferson School.”

An issue that came up during the council's discussion regarding annexation was that the property owner only wanted a portion of the property annexed.

“The requested zoning is R-4: General Residential,” Porter said. “In the comprehensive plan, a goal that was established in 2011 was to try and prevent annexations that prevent regular property boundaries with the goal to prevent ‘islands’ from developing, which we have several throughout town.”

Representing the potential developers of the property was Aaron McDowell who clarified the issue about the property entrance.

“We have met with MoDOT, they pushed our entrance back towards town, we were originally looking at two entrances, but they won’t allow us that,” he said. “They pushed us towards town where the speed zone is lower and away from Butterfield Gardens’ entrance. We’re not sure, we have to work it out with our engineering firm, but MoDOT may require a right-hand turn lane as well.”

A Butterfield Gardens resident shared her concerns about the increased traffic flow expected, as did a resident of Kenwood Street, a dead-end street ending at the proposed development, who told the council he was concerned about the connection of the street and increased traffic flow in front of his home.

A second public hearing was held, along with a first reading on an ordinance that would amend section 405.240 about accessing major streets in the city.

Describing the amendment, Porter said, “In our comprehensive plan, we have several streets that are designated as a major street. That means that they are designated as a collector or arterial street. We don’t allow for folks generally to have access to their property as a street cut or driveway.

“We have some major streets that have a lot of access already. The intent of this ordinance that Planning and Zoning sent to you with a favorable recommendation was to allow the discretion of the public works director in certain instances where the safety of the motoring public wasn’t impacted or it wouldn’t disrupt the normal traffic flow to allow for a street cut and driveway entrance to what is designated a major street.”

During the visitors comments segment of the meeting, a Doubet Road resident brought up serious flooding issues that he said residents have to endure along the road.

Public Works Director Larry Lacy addressed the issue by noting that the owners of a nearby undeveloped property agreed to allow excavation work and culverts to divert floodwaters.

“It’s not a complicated project, but it will likely be a budget year before we can get to it because we have the budget year full," he said. "So far, everything looks like it’s a go project.

During committee reports, Public Safety Committee Chair Adam Parks reported that the police department is in the process of hiring three officers, with plans to hire three more in the near future.

“The fire department is also in the hiring process," he said. "They are hiring four right now and five later in the year.”

Parks informed the council that approximately 20 units of blood were donated during the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive. He also noted that the city of Fredericktown has offered to buy a fire truck from the city for $50,000 and there was a possibility it would be made available around Feb. 1.

In response to a question about the ladder truck being sold, City Administrator Greg Beavers said the city of Fredericktown had agreed to buy it, but the Farmington City Council had not yet approved its sale. The council formally voted in favor of accepting the bid during Beavers' report.

In his Public Works Committee report, Councilman Chris Morrison said the committee members had accepted the maintenance and structure of Mountain View Phase III.

Morrison also reported that a police chase had taken place Wednesday night that had resulted in a utility pole being taken out. He went on to say that city crews had quickly repaired the damage.

In new business, the council approved a resolution supporting and encouraging a historic designation for Long House by the National Register of Historic Places.

Jessie Williams introduced Monday Club President Karen Kleinberg who spoke to the council about the application process.

“I have a preliminary National Register of Historic Places Eligibility Assessment that has to be sent in to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources first to see if this will make it be on the National Register,” Kleinberg said. “It’s a lot of paperwork — they need floor plans and pictures. Back in the 1960s, the ladies of The Monday Club started to work on this.

"A gentleman named Albert Karsch did a lot of paperwork and hand drawings. When we started cleaning the Long House last summer, I was fortunate enough to have found these two notebooks. To get this done is a bonus for the city of Farmington. It’s a bonus for the Long House because we can tap into grants to get things done to help preserve the house. It was built in 1833. It’s the oldest house in the city.”

The council also approved the amendment of an ordinance regarding the rates of monthly charges impose on sewer use, as well as an amendment to another ordinance about rates prescribed on water meters.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

