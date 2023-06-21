At its June 8 meeting, the Farmington City Council held two public hearings and discussed a nuisance property where two deaths recently occurred.

First public hearingThe first public hearing dealt with an application submitted by Ben and Richelle Loveless for the rezoning of property at 20 Centene Drive from I-3: Planned Industrial Park District to C-2: General Commercial District.

Explaining why the couple was seeking a rezoning of the property, Development Services Director Tim Porter said, “This is the old Centene Corporation insurance processing. It moved over to Engler Park. Way back when they had a shortage of parking, and so they took this little portion here and made it into a parking lot. It’s kind of an off-facility parking lot. Mr. and Mrs. Loveless purchased the property there. Their interest is to build a recreational vehicle/boat storage facility with structures to park them underneath.

We’ve got a couple outside of town, and we do have a couple in town, but they are more so for $500,000 motor homes. They’re almost like a garage. The problem that Mr. Loveless faces is that, with this being an industrial lot, he faces tremendous setbacks. On each side, he has 35-foot setbacks, and on the front and rear, he has 50-foot setbacks. So, it’s really not set up for an industrial lot use. The city owns the property that surrounds it on this side. This facility has entered negotiation for sale. So, as an industrial lot, it’s just not got much use. And then there’s some floodplain down in this area.”

Porter went on to say that the rezoning request meets the city’s basic ordinance requirement and would give Loveless a 30-foot setback and zero side setbacks, making it more practical for use as a parking area.

“The ordinance does require that he get a special use permit, but I think his intent was — you know — he needs to get this step done first because he’ll have to have some site plan work done by an engineering firm at some point,” he said, “but it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for him to invest a ton of money in that design until he knows for sure that what he’s working with in terms of the layout.”

Addressing the council, Mr. Loveless said, “The setbacks really kind of hurt us on the exact deal we’re going to do. Those papers will show what we’re kind of planning on — we’re probably going to do it in two or three phases as it fills. So, once the approval will come in, we’ll do concrete piers throughout. It’s so we can anchor these to the concrete piers, and there’s no issue with the wind sucking them off or anything. That’s kind of one of the requirements, I know. We’re doing everything by the books, so it is safe.

“But anyways, I think it’s a great need here in Farmington is covered boat and RV storage. The only facilities that we have are, like you said, outside of town, and they’re all lean-to barn style. These will be more the carport style. You guys ever seen carport kits that you lock together? It’ll be 12 feet high, so plenty high enough for the air conditioners and plenty wide enough. They’ll be at a 60-degree angle all the way down through there, and they’ll be pretty economical.”

According to Loveless, the spaces will run $100 to $125 a month, depending on their size. He also mentioned that the lot has already been seal coated and is surrounded by 10-foot-tall fencing. An automatic gate is already installed as well.

“We’re just gonna’ go in, put the piers, put baler posts everywhere, start assembling these things, and get some more cameras and light,” he said. “We’ll have to do some major advertising, so it’s not the most desirable high-traffic location. But I think that it’s a great need for the city, and it’ll kind of declutterize the streets and the houses and driveways and kind of get those out of there at that price point.”

Responding to the plan, Mayor Larry Forsythe said, “Mr. Loveless, I think it’s one of the best ideas we’ve had for quite a while because we’ve needed this for a long time, and you’re the one that stepped up. I like the idea, I love the idea, I think it’s great. We’ve been wanting one of these for a long time, but nobody’s really stuck their neck out to build one. So, I hope you got a long neck. I’ll be your guinea pig.”

In answer to a question from the mayor about the number of spaces the lot will be able to handle, Loveless said, “I think that we could fit around 50 to 55.” He also informed the mayor that he was planning to place barbed wire around the top of the 10-foot fencing.

There were no comments from the public about the request. During the presentation of legislation portion of the meeting, the city council approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing the zoning change. A second reading and vote on passing the ordinance will take place at the council’s next regular meeting set for June 26.

Second public hearing

The second public hearing regarded an application submitted by the city of Farmington seeking the rezoning of property at 211 North A St. from R-4: General Residential District to C-1: Central Business District for use by CASA of the Parkland.

According to Development Services Director Porter, the property is at the corner of South A St. and College and on the same block as the Farmington Public Library.

“The city has found a potential user for that facility,” he said. “It currently serves the purpose of a storage building for historical stuff. Our folks that run the History Museum have graciously agreed to and are behind the potential tenant for this building, which is a local non-profit group that serves children that are in the foster care system. They advocate for these kids.

“I think the potential is for it to serve as their office, but also kind of as an emergency stopgap for these kids, if they’re in a situation where they get removed from their home, they’ll have a place that they can stay. It’ll be staffed with their staff to stay there with these kids. So, it’s currently zoned R4, but in order for it to meet that particular use, it needs to be zoned C1.”

There were no comments from the public regarding the request. Later in the meeting, the city council approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing the zoning change. A second reading and vote on passing the ordinance will take place at the council’s next regular meeting set for June 26.

Nuisance property

Later in the meeting, the council heard a statement read by Councilman Wayne Linnenbringer on behalf of Sue Briley, who lives at 714 Bryan St. The woman voiced concern about a neighbor’s home in which two people have been found dead in recent days. The first was due to a suspected drug overdose, and the second cause was undetermined at that time. In her statement, she said there were as many as six adults living in the two-bedroom home which she described as having become a “flop house.”

Briley said the property had gone downhill, with the grass seldom mowed and trash in the backyard, but after she spoke with an “ordinance enforcer,” both problems had been taken care of. Another issue was the burning of trash in their backyard, which resulted in a response from the fire department after a large stuffed chair was burned close to the shed. Briley, who said her “property value has decreased by at least 50-60%,” described the property as a “nuisance” and said she and other people living in the area feared being the next “victim.”

Mayor Forsythe asked Chief of Police Chris Bullock to work with prosecutors to see what can be done about finding a solution to the problem.

In other action, the city council:

held a first and second reading of an ordinance vacating a portion of utility easements at 1209 Maple Street (Lot 2 of Menard’s in Farmington). According to Porter, Menard’s is in the process of selling a portion of its property to McAllister’s, a national restaurant chain. A portion of the utility easement is needed for construction of the restaurant and is not needed by the city.

approved the hiring of Gage Deblois and Rebecca Voyles as city police officers.

heard a report from Candy Hente, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director, about the just-concluded Country Days weekend.

learned that 74 fourth-graders recently took part in the mayor’s annual Stem project at city hall. The activity was held there because there were too many children to fit them all in the Farmington Public Library’s community room. Each one of the kids took home their completed project, which was supplied at no charge by the Industrial Development Authority (IDA).