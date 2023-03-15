Two public meetings regarding private property issues were the key items of business covered at a regular meeting of the Farmington City Council held Thursday, March 9 at city hall.

The first public hearing dealt with an application for a final record plat at the junction of Moore Avenue and Morris Street. The property, owned by Norman and Linda Willis, is zoned as R-2: Residential Single Family.

Providing the councilmen with details of the application, Tim Porter, director of development services for the city, said, “Mr. and Mrs. Willis have been working with me, it seems like for 10 years, to try to get this done. Last year, we tried to handle this with the administrative minor subdivision planning process that we have, to basically clean up some of the issues with some of the initials, probably readjusting the lot lines and things like that.

According to Porter, they took the matter to Preferred Land Title, LLC.

“They serve a quality control function for the St. Francis County Assessor's Office, and they rejected most of our administrative boundary adjustment process, so we have to go through this formal subdivision plotting process. But as you can see, there's no major infrastructure or changes to much of anything other than adjusting some of the walk lines. [Mr. Willis] is trying to just get this shored up so that he can either sell or keep the property, but it's going to be in order to sell, should he ever choose to do that.”

Mayor Larry Forsythe asked, “So, what you're trying to do, you're just trying to clean up these boundary lines?”

Porter replied, “Yes.”

There were no public comments, so the public hearing was closed. Later in the meeting, the council held a first reading of an ordinance approving and accepting the final record plat. The second and final reading will take place at the council’s next meeting set for Monday, March 27.

The second public hearing regarded an application for a final record plat at 564 Burks Road and 1514 Camillia Street, which is zoned R-2: Residential Single Family. Because the mayor owns the property that was being discussed, he recused himself and turned the public meeting over to Ward 4 Councilor Vanessa Pegram.

Addressing the council about the request, Porter said, “What you'll notice is, [Larry Forsythe] has a property line that essentially goes through his neighbor's driveway, and maybe even a corner of his house. So, the mayor has agreed to deed him and fix this, and that's what this plat in effect does — it corrects the property line issue.

“I don't exactly know why it happened that way or how it happened. We've tried to handle this with the administrative boundary adjustment process like in the Willis case, but because lot one there has never been formally subdivided, we're not allowed to do that without first getting planning and zoning and we all I appreciate that. So that's pretty simply what it is.”

In answer to a councilman’s question asking if the request also addresses the boundary line of Forsythe’s other neighbor, Porter said, “It does not. Originally, there was — he was going to purchase some of the property from his neighbor to the east here, and he opted not to do that. So, what happens sometimes when you have different surveyors to do different surveys at different times throughout time.

“This little area here that shows up is an area that the surveyors can't say belongs to anyone. It's kind of a no-man's-land. So, Mr. Forsythe is just not going to deal with that right now, but he is going to fix the problem with his neighbors in the south.”

The hearing was closed with no further comment by Pegram, and Forsythe returned to his seat on the council. Later in the meeting, the council held a first reading of an ordinance approving and accepting the final record plat. The second and final reading will take place at the council’s next meeting.

Reports were heard from Ward 1 Councilor David Kennedy, chairperson of the Public Safety Committee; and Ward 3 Councilor Wayne Linnenbringer, chairperson of the Public Works Committee.

Kennedy informed the council that a vote was needed on the city’s annual traffic enforcement application with the Missouri Highway Safety and Traffic Division.

“Basically, it just allows us to pay for overtime to patrol the high accident area here in town, including out on 67,” he said.

The paperwork was passed around among the council for signatures and a motion to accept the application was approved.

Linnenbringer reported that his committee discussed a 12-month calendar for taking over the maintenance of Hazel Road and the maintenance of the private streets within Greenfield Estates, the airport operations ordinance, and a proposed no-parking zone by Lincoln Elementary School.

“We're talking about the 20 feet on each side of the crossway where there'd be no parking on Walter Street 20 feet from the crossway, so we can allow the children to cross the street safely,” Linnenbringer said.

The committee OK’d the no-parking zone and sent the request on to the Public Safety Committee for further discussion.

In new business, the council approved resolutions allowing the mayor to enter and execute agreements with the St. Francois County collector for the collection of city taxes; Redmond & Sons Excavating for excavation and hauling; Kingsland Concrete for concrete placement and finishing; and Lead Belt Materials Co., Inc. for asphalt paving. The council also approved a resolution appointing Charles Giessing to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.