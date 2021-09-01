 Skip to main content
City Council holds special session about subdivision
City Council holds special session about subdivision

This story originally appeared in the Aug. 22, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The City Council held an adjourned meeting Friday evening, Aug. 15, and the following proceedings were had:

Chas. McCarthy and W. T. Coghill appeared before the Council in the interest of the Broadview Subdivision Plat. After some discussion the Plat was accepted.

Judge J. O. Swink appeared before the Council, asking them to provide sanitary toilets at the Wilson Rozier Park for the three days of the Fair. The Council agreed and turned same over to the Parks Committee.

The matter of building a street from North Washington Street to the factory site, was left to the City Engineer.

Revoking the license of any beer retailer, whose place of business was declared a nuisance, came up for considerable discussion, and was tabled until the City Attorney, K. C. Weber, returned from his vacation.

City Engineer Pelty was instructed to purchase 1,400 feet of sewer pipe, 2,500 pounds of nails, 1,000 lbs. of 12-gauge form wire and 12 manhole covers, to be used on the various city projects.

It was reported that the WPA Warehouse, located on city property on East Liberty Street, at might be left here as a sub-warehouse.

It was also reported that E. J. Gordon did not ask for $60.00 damages on account of the removal of his original curbing, when his street was paved, but only asked if the city would allow him anything for the curbing they removed, and if not, he would pay the complete bill.

