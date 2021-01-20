City council holds two public hearings

The Farmington City Council held two public hearings and performed first readings on a number of proposed bills when it met in regular session Jan. 14 at city hall. It was the first meeting of the council for 2021.
The first public hearing dealt with a proposed change in zoning for a planned unit development of Dogwood Villas from an R-4 – General Residential/Planned Unit Development to R-2 – Single Family Residential. The request was submitted by Farmington Pine Street Properties, LLC.
The council approved a first reading of the bill later in the meeting.
Addressing the board concerning the proposed change, Development Services Director Tim Porter said, “This, basically, is a real simple process. The Pine Street Properties, LLC., has agreed to sell a section to a property owner at 612 John David Drive.”
The second public hearing regarded an application for an amendment to a Planned Unit Development at 205 E. Karsch Blvd. made by Gary Romine, owner of Show-Me Rent-to-Own. The property is currently zoned as C-2 – General Commercial.
According to Porter, Romine had previously approved a change to the property’s zoning to allow for construction of a building on the property. He came back to the Planning and Zoning Commission in July 2019 requesting an amendment to the planned unit development (PUD) for construction of a larger building and to allow for realignment of the parking lot to allow for angled parking and a one-way drive, allowing an egress point onto what is part of the CVS Pharmacy parking lot.
“Planning and Zoning approved and recommended that we forward it to you all for a public hearing and council action,” Porter said. “But they asked for a stipulation that Mr. Romine get an easement to allow that egress onto the CVS parking lot before it got forwarded to you. Mr. Romine immediately started that process, but it took a while. COVID really slowed things down — and just corporate America. You just don’t get on the phone and call somebody at CVS and ask for that easement. So, he went through that process. He was able to get that recorded easement from CVS that allows his patrons and employees to use that to go out onto the CVS parking lot.”
The council approved a first reading of the bill later in the meeting.
During the public comment section of the meeting, the council heard a complaint from a David and Sarah Bradley regarding a problem with stormwater drainage on their property at 708 Eastwood Court. After several minutes of discussion, it was determined that the city would work with the subdivision’s developer to come up with a solution to the issue.
Councilor Chad Follis presented the Public Safety report in which he noted that Police Chief Rick Baker said that one of his officers was leaving to take a position with another law enforcement agency and a citizen complained about speeding on Holiday Park Drive. The committee also heard an update on the city’s new firetruck and learned that Farmington’s first responders were expected to soon receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Councilor Vanessa Pegram presented the Public Works report in the absence of Councilor Chris Morrison. In the course of its last meeting, the committee also spoke about Holiday Park Drive and it was decided that the city will be monitoring the neighborhood. The stormwater drainage issues on the Bradley property were also discussed, along with the possibility of seeking additional grants for the construction of sidewalks around town.
Along with the two items covered in the public hearings, the board approved first readings of bills regarding the vacating of a portion of a 15-foot utility easement in a portion of Pine Trails Subdivision/Dogwood Villas Planned Unit Development; vacating a portion of a utility easement at Butterfield Gardens; amending the city’s municipal code on ephedrine control and a portion of the traffic code dealing with stop and yield intersections.
First and second readings were held regarding two ordinances. The first, an easement for public utility use for part of Lot 28 of the Meadowland Subdivision; and the second, an ordinance authorizing Mayor Larry Forsythe to enter into and execute a consulting contract with Jviation, Inc. for the Farmington Regional Airport. Both ordinances were approved.
The board also approved the destruction of a specified list of public documents, a vote which is typically taken by the council in January of each year.
