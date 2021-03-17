City Council in session last Monday

This story originally appeared in the March 6, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington City Council met in regular session last Monday evening and transacted the following business.

The Street and Alley Committee was authorized to investigate the advisability of buying a new tractor for working the city streets.

The above committee reported that the Tetley barn on Boyce Avenue had been removed at the city’s expense. The corner of the street was set back 10 feet here and a very dangerous corner straightened out so that it is no longer a traffic hazard.

The Council selected six election judges from each ward to serve at the city election, April 7. The polling places will again be located at the courthouse, city hall, Tetley building and Karsch’s Shoe Store.

A petition from an oil company was presented at the meeting asking permission to lay a pipeline for carrying gasoline from the railway track to the corner of Columbia and Main streets, where they plan to build a filling station. The matter was referred to a committee composed of Vernon Doss, Ed. Klein, Dr. Dillard and Chas. Giessing.

