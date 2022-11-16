City council passes ordinance promoting public safety

The Farmington City Council passed an ordinance regarding public safety during its regular session held Nov. 10 in Long Memorial Hall.

The measure is designed to prevent pedestrian interference with traffic on streets and obstructing public sidewalks.

City Administrator Greg Beavers explained that it is a public safety ordinance that arose from a number of different activities.

“We can’t inhibit people’s freedom of speech, but the things we want to prohibit are people entering onto the roadway to distribute political information, panhandle or whatever reason for entering into traffic, we want that to stop,” he said. “We don’t want people standing on our traffic control islands because it is an unnecessary distraction to drivers. We don’t want people congregating on sidewalks for those purposes that they are obstructing the sidewalk.”

In other business, following a public hearing, the council held a first reading on designating two properties, located at 206 W. Harrison St. and 2 W. Columbia St., as “Farmington Historical Property.”

A public hearing and first reading were also held on a proposed rezoning of 617-621 Wallace Road from OP-1: Office and Professional District to OA-1: Office and Apartment. The location is the lot in front of the Uplift Center, which will eventually become low-income assistance apartments.

Another public hearing and first reading were held regarding a planned unit development and roadway dedication at 1591 Highway H. The property is currently zoned as R-6: Two-Family Dwellings and R-2: Residential Single Family.

A public hearing was also conducted to determine that two TIF districts were proceeding according to plans: The Karsch Blvd and Downtown Farmington TIF district and the Highway 67 TIF district. City Administrator Greg Beavers reported on the two districts per statute, and no other action was taken.

Counselor David Kennedy, chair of the Public Safety Committee, reported on the last committee meeting and stated that the committee voted favorably to lower the speed limit on West College Street from 25 mph to 15 mph at the Truman Learning Center.

Kennedy also reported that Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker had advised the committee that two of the department’s police officers had resigned to take positions in Jefferson County. Additionally, Baker announced his impending retirement as of Jan. 4 after 39 years of service and 24 years as chief of police.

The council approved resolutions allowing the mayor to execute a deed for Lot 7 of the Farmington Industrial Park to the Farmington IDA and enter into a rental agreement at the Farmington Airport with Skywatch Aviation, LLC. Another resolution passed was an agreement with the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

In legislation, the council held a first reading of an ordinance to extend an existing capital improvement tax of one-half of one percent to be placed on the April 4, 2023, ballot.