City council reviews operations amid COVID-19 shutdown

Beavers commented that it is still too early to truly quantify revenue losses, although he predicts that they are not too severe yet.

“Our sales taxes are deposited each month on the seventh,” he said. “On the seventh of May, we will know how the March lack of sales affected us. March may not be too bad, simply because all that surge of grocery shopping that people are still doing to a certain extent and sit-down restaurants weren’t closed a full month.

"What we may see is that some of the smaller businesses that are out of cash flow may just go delinquent on some of their sales tax payments to the state. There may be a lag there. They will eventually have to pay them, but we may see some cash flow interruptions — but we can manage them. It’s a good thing to know is that we’ve got deep enough reserves that we don’t see that this is going to cripple the city.”

According to Beavers, there are some expenses that are being cut for the foreseeable future, although the amounts are not substantial.

“We didn’t hire the part-time seasonal employees that mow the right of ways in town," he said. "We are going to cover that with the street crews because we are cutting back their construction activities some. We had one retiree last Friday. We are not going to rehire that for at least a 90-day period.