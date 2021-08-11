City council to hold two public hearings

The Farmington City Council is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 in city council chambers at Long Hall, 110 W. Columbia St., to receive input from the public on two proposed ordinances.

The first proposed ordinance would, if passed, would impose a public safety sales tax at the rate of one-half of 1 percent to supplement funding for the city's police and fire departments.

The second proposed ordinance would, if passed, impose a local option use tax for general revenue purposes. The tax is a collection of internet sales taxes made possible by the passage of the “Wayfair Bill” in Missouri.

Submit written or verbal comments to the city council at 110 W. Columbia Street, Farmington MO 63640.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.