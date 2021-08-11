 Skip to main content
City council to hold two public hearings
The Farmington City Council is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Aug. 12, in Long Hall on a public safety sales tax and an internet sales tax.

 Mark Marberry

The Farmington City Council is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 in city council chambers at Long Hall, 110 W. Columbia St., to receive input from the public on two proposed ordinances.

The first proposed ordinance would, if passed, would impose a public safety sales tax at the rate of one-half of 1 percent to supplement funding for the city's police and fire departments.

The second proposed ordinance would, if passed, impose a local option use tax for general revenue purposes. The tax is a collection of internet sales taxes made possible by the passage of the “Wayfair Bill” in Missouri.

Submit written or verbal comments to the city council at 110 W. Columbia Street, Farmington MO 63640.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

