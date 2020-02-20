City council will submit 25 cent tax increase

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 12, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
Farmington’s city council voted Monday evening to submit a 25-cent tax proposal to the citizens of the community for the specific purpose of improvement to the present sewage disposal plant and the correction of existing sewage problems in the city limits.
Second Ward Alderman James Gifford, in calling for the tax proposal, said that “the city had waited as long as it could to work out an arrangement with the state of Missouri, in regard to a shared sewage treatment plant with Farmington State Hospital.”
Gifford added, “that this was the first subject we talked about when I became an alderman in April 1969, and we are no farther along.”
It was estimated that the tax increase from 75-cents to $1 would amount to about $12-$15 per property owner. The proposition will be placed on the April city ballot according to present plans.
Numerous other items of business were discussed at the council session. Among them was the approval to Beta Sigma Phi to sponsor a “carnival” in July if an appropriate place can be located.
Mineral Area College was given permission to use Wilson-Rozier Park again this spring for its home baseball games and also as a practice field.
A public hearing will be held on March 9 concerning the changing of a piece of property at Moore and Carleton Street from R-2 to R-3.
Preliminary plans were shown the council indicating the area where the First Baptist Church proposes to build an addition to its complex.
The Monday Club was granted a new five-year lease on the Long House in Long Park.
At the request of Mayor Giessing, President of the Board Chalmer Forsythe asked that all committee chairmen “tighten their belts in regard to expenditures.”