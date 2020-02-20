City council will submit 25 cent tax increase

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 12, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

Farmington’s city council voted Monday evening to submit a 25-cent tax proposal to the citizens of the community for the specific purpose of improvement to the present sewage disposal plant and the correction of existing sewage problems in the city limits.

Second Ward Alderman James Gifford, in calling for the tax proposal, said that “the city had waited as long as it could to work out an arrangement with the state of Missouri, in regard to a shared sewage treatment plant with Farmington State Hospital.”

Gifford added, “that this was the first subject we talked about when I became an alderman in April 1969, and we are no farther along.”

It was estimated that the tax increase from 75-cents to $1 would amount to about $12-$15 per property owner. The proposition will be placed on the April city ballot according to present plans.

Numerous other items of business were discussed at the council session. Among them was the approval to Beta Sigma Phi to sponsor a “carnival” in July if an appropriate place can be located.