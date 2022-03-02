City, county leaders look to future

Community leaders in St. Francois County gathered Feb. 21 at Mineral Area College for the fifth annual State of the County Address.

There, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe and City Administrator Greg Beavers, along with other municipal leaders, covered last year's accomplishments and spoke about upcoming projects.

Dr. Gilgour began the program by thanking everyone for their attendance and updating the crowd on the Park Hills-based community college.

“At MAC it’s been an understatement to say that we’ve had a rough couple of years,” he said. “Of all the community colleges and universities in the state of Missouri, MAC was hit the worst. When I arrived here in 2019, we had been on a steady enrollment decline for the last four to five years. Our financial state was not real great. We kind of just got by as far as reserves go. COVID hit and we got significant budget cuts from the state."

Gilgour noted that the 2020 budget was cut by about $1.5 million.

“We had to make some really tough decisions immediately," he said. "We had to eliminate our theater program.”

Recognizing Bob Monks for founding the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, Gilgour stressed that the arts are still alive and well in the community. He then listed two new buildings coming to MAC — one housing welding courses and the other, HVAC training classes.

“You will see a new road cut in and empty ground back there,” he said. “That is going to be home to an 80,000-square feet technical training facility opening in the fall of 2023. It will have fiber-optic programming and installation, machine tools, construction management, industrial electrical maintenance.”

Gilgour also mentioned the coming addition of a turf soccer field.

Extending the service region of MAC, Gilgour officially announced taking over Cape Girardeau County, bringing in another 80,000 residents that the college is able to recruit from. Gilgour ended his presentation noting that Sept. 5 will mark the 100th year of Mineral Area College.

Farmington

Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe briefly spoke before introducing City Administrator Greg Beavers who spoke about various city projects and programs.

“Our civic center took a hit during COVID," he said. "We lost some members, but they’re slowly coming back. There are roughly 500. We do have a Popeyes coming to Farmington!”

Beavers spoke about Farmington's population growth over the last several years.

“From 2010 until today, the city has grown by about 22% in population and that is after we reduce the institutionalized population by about 500 people at Farmington Correctional Center,” he said. “With that, we are experiencing problems with growth. The ones that are frustrating to us are the third-party utilities that violate our streets and make progress hard to keep up with.”

The city has about 200 residential plots and more than 300 apartments currently under development.

Beavers mentioned commercial development property on the west side of US 67, saying, “We have been in conversations very recently about commercial developers that are wanting to open that property up.”

According to Beavers, Farmington is nearing capacity in its industrial park, so the city is looking at other options for expansion.

“We are going to be looking at where the opportunities exist for us to put in a nice, large industrial park,” he said. “Most opportunities are looking for 100-plus acres super-sized. They want access to rail and a lot of things we just don’t have.”

Speaking about the recent passage of a public safety sales tax, Beavers said, “We’re adding five new officers to our police force and eight new firemen to our fire department.”

Beavers sees last year's passage of the local option use tax on internet sales tax as a positive for the city.

“We think it is important strategically because business has changed," he said. "Now everybody orders stuff from their house. It puts an increasing burden on the brick and mortar businesses.”

Homelessness is an ever-increasing problem that the city is trying to address.

“This past year, Sharo Shirshekan was very generous in paying for the renovations for a homeless shelter (at the former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center),” Beavers said. “It’s a problem unique to Farmington because we have the county jail. If you arrest someone from another part of the county and book them and turn them loose, they walk out in Farmington.”

He praised the efforts of East Missouri Action Agency in helping to alleviate the area's homelessness issues.

According to Beavers, Farmington is financially strong with a debt burden at about 5% of assessed valuation.

“Coming up in 2023, we are going to be asking for an extension of a half-cent capital improvement sales tax,” he said. “We are outgrowing a lot of our facilities.”

City leaders representing the cities of Park Hills, Desloge and Bonne Terre also spoke at the event.

St. Francois County

Presiding Commissioner Gallaher took to the podium to provide a detailed look at St. Francois County.

“We are at about the 200-county employee mark,” he said. “There are a great many other people that work in our building, circuit employees, so we have to provide office space for them. We have about 156,000-square feet of county-owned buildings.

“Sales tax income — not the rate — has grown about 24% in the last 10 years. The annual budget is approximately $31 million. It’s a wild number to try to catch. You write a great big check to the county, but only a small percentage of that stays with the county. Probably 80% of that goes to the local schools and 8-9% goes to Mineral Area College. We are accused of getting all of your money, but we are not.”

Based on the 2020 census, Gallaher noted that St. Francois County's population totals 66,922, with an area of 455 square miles and a total assessed valuation of more than $900 million.

“The commission has added the morgue, emergency management director, floodplain management director, IT department and human resources director since I have been here,” he said. “Before, the commission was only in charge of road and bridge and maintenance.”

Gallaher expressed pride in the county's zero debt status and then directed his attention to the 24th Circuit Court District comprised of St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Madison and Washington counties. He pointed out that the public defenders from Iron, Reynolds and Wayne counties in the 42nd Circuit Court District, also use the 24th Circuit Court District offices.

“We have a bigger county they can work with and better offices,” he said. “We have to provide space for them.”

Gallaher mentioned the North Salt Shed built just south of Bonne Terre on county property, saying, “It will hold up to 2,500 tons. Previously we could only hold 300 tons. During the time we needed salt, we were buying at a higher price. Now we can catch up and in the summer buy road salt at a cheaper price and fill this thing up.”

Gallaher listed a number of upcoming Road and Bridge projects.

Planned paving projects for 2022:

District 1

Old Fredericktown Road, Possum Hollow to Hwy DD – 6.3 miles

Kollmeyer Road - 1.1 miles

Knob Lick Road – 4 miles

Old Coffman Road – 1.8 miles

Pendelton Road – 5.5 miles

District 2

Silver Springs Road – 1.8 miles

Coffman Road – 2 miles

“Paving costs about $70,000 a mile on a good year,” he said. “This year with the oil costs going up, it’s going to be a lot more than that.”

2022 striping projects:

Hillsboro Road – 10 miles

Busiek Road – 3.2 miles

Old Jackson Road – 3.2 miles

Kings School Road – 4.2 miles

Germania, House and St. Francois Road – 5.2 miles

Hildebrecht Road – 3.8 miles

Pimville Road – 1.3 miles

Buck Mountain Road – 7.7 miles

Old Bonne Terre Road – 1.9 miles

Vo-Tech Road – 1.1 miles

“Striping costs about $1,600 per mile,” he said. “We had some trouble last year with the striping, it didn’t stay down very well. They have revamped their plans this year and hopefully, it will be better this year.”

For 2022, the department has budgeted two new major equipment items: A Western Star 4700 tandem dump truck for $180,000 and a John Deere 4x4 tractor with a 10-foot mower for $130,000.

2022 Bridge Projects:

Old Jackson Road bridge replacement using reclaimed beams

Berry Road Bridge in engineering and design phase. $2.9 million and $1.1 million in road repair and overlay

Old Fredericktown at Wolf Creek

Primrose low water (West) using reclaimed beams

Old Fredericktown low water using reclaimed beams currently being completed

“We do other jobs, as needed, on a routine basis,” Gallaher said. “We’re always looking at computers, equipment, methods and systems and trying to keep our facilities going, updated and expanded on a normal basis. We have 134 licensed vehicles in the county, plus all the equipment that doesn’t require licensing.”

Gallaher stated that the ARPA grant to St. Francois County was $13.055 million. To date, the county has spent $300,000 but is stopping all further expenditures until July to take advantage of potential matching grants from the state of Missouri.

Investments that are planned using ARPA funds:

New roof and updating HVAC systems at the jail

Adding new cells and security provisions at the jail

New office and safe facilities at the Road and Bridge department

New offices at the Juvenile Detention Center

New automotive maintenance building at the jail

Improve existing building space for added efficiency and more capacity

Install stand-by power generation at all buildings

Remodel the satellite building south of Bonne Terre

Focusing on the developments in the northern end of the county, Gallaher envisioned renovating the satellite building at the north barn. Plans are using some of the space for the sheriff’s deputies and road and bridge crews. Other uses would be a refueling station for county vehicles and archival record storage.

“It could be that some future collector will have an office with two or three people up there so that the people at that end of the county can go in and pay their taxes there rather than coming to Farmington,” he said. “It could be the recorder of deeds or the assessor would put that in. It is up to that officeholder to make that determination.”

Regarding the planned construction of the Berry Road Bridge, Gallaher said, “I’m selling it to the state that we are providing them an 8-mile long outer road.”

Turning to the central part of the county, Gallaher said the county plans to financially assist Leadwood with its water system.

“The Owl Creek Park (county park) is still progressing," he said. "It’s tied up with Fish and Wildlife right now."

The Dream Big Project — encompassing the former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center property — will provide services for those dealing with addictions, mental issues and homelessness. It has already raised $7 million in donations from private sources. The plan is for there to be 270 employees when the facility is fully operational.

Turning to developments in the southern part of the county, Gallaher said the county plans to assist the city of Bismarck with needed sewer system repairs.

Ending his presentation, the presiding commissioner announced that two major quarries are planned in the county. Ground has been cleared adjacent to US 67 and near the St. Francois/ Jefferson County line, for a major rock quarry. The second quarry is planned on Wolf Mountain near the intersection of Highway 221 and King School Road.

“My constant concerns are 10/10/10/10,” he said. “How will the decisions I make affect us 10 minutes from now, 10 days from now, 10 months from now, and 10 years from now.”

