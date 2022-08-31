City farm returning to scheduled hours

Due to the continued unauthorized use of the city farm, the city of Farmington has announced that it is returning to its scheduled times for receiving the disposal of residents' yard waste.

Larry Lacy, public works director for the city of Farmington, explained that people have been dumping off their trash at the city farm instead of yard waste, as intended, and this has caused problems.

“During the bulk of the week the gate will be closed and locked," he said.

City workers will open the gate at 8 a.m. Friday and close it when coming to work on Monday. The farm is open to Farmington residents and the city's public works department only — not for commercial dumping. The city council is also considering the installation of cameras to discourage misuse of the city’s property.