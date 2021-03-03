 Skip to main content
CITY HONORS SUPERMARKET EMPLOYEES
CITY HONORS SUPERMARKET EMPLOYEES

CITY HONORS SUPERMARKET EMPLOYEES
Kevin Jenkins

Schnucks Manager David Alcorn, left, listens attentively as Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe reads a proclamation at last week's city council meeting recognizing Feb. 22 as 2021 Supermarket Employee Day.

Congratulations to the employees of the employees of our local supermarkets.

