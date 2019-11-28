{{featured_button_text}}
CITY ICE-SKATING RINK OPENS TONIGHT
Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

The new Farmington Skate Rink held a "soft open" Monday night for City Tourism Board members and the families of city employees who helped construct the rink.

With the assistance of their parents, Nolan and Nash McLean were the first ones to skate on the "ice." The rink will be open free to the public beginning tonight. Bring your own skates or rent them there.

