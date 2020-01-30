City installs state of the art emergency warning system

The testing of a new emergency siren system has startled some Farmington residents this week, but officials say the protection given by the sirens is the best the city has ever had.
City crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing four new Whelen emergency sirens, bringing the total number of new emergency sirens in the city to five. One siren had previously been installed last year near the fire station. “This should give us better coverage than we’ve ever had before,” said City Administrator Roger Hoehn.
The four new sirens have been installed near the middle school, the high school, the Thomas Dell Nursing Home on Weber Road and at the Trimfoot plant. Hoehn said that with the five new sirens that have been installed in the last year, most areas of the town should be pretty well-covered. Hoehn said old emergency sirens will be used to fill in at locations where the new sirens’ signals are not as strong.
Hoehn said that the city council appropriated over $40,000 in funds to purchase the new siren system. “This is the first time we’ve ever gone out and purchased a new, up-to-date system,” said Hoehn. Previously, the city had purchased used siren systems, said Hoehn.
Paul Raymer, civil defense coordinator for the city, said that the sirens will be used for a variety of emergencies including tornadoes, storms, air raids and prison breaks. Raymer said that the siren system has different sounds for different emergencies. It also offers many innovative features. One of those features allows the system to be used as a public address system in emergency situations. Hoehn said that the dispatcher can address the public through all of the sirens, or the sirens can be isolated so that only one section of town is addressed through the system. In addition, police officers can use the sirens as a public address system from their squad cars.
Steve Cearlock, a company representative for the Whelen company, said that the sirens have a backup power source so that they can be used if the electricity goes out during an emergency. In addition, Cearlock said that the sirens are solid state, which means they have no moving parts. “It’s really a state-of-the-art system,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Cearlock said that his company has been installing emergency sirens since 1971 and that recently, the company was awarded a contract to place 1,200 sirens like those installed in Farmington, in the country of Denmark.
In addition to the sirens, emergency monitoring systems have been purchased by the Farmington Correctional Center, Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center and Mineral Area Regional Medical Center.
Cearlock said the monitoring systems alert people inside of the institutions with an audio message and also provide a computer printout explaining the emergency. Cearlock said the monitors are available for purchase for homes and businesses.
Cearlock said that it will probably take residents a little bit of time to get adjusted to the sirens and to learn what the different signals mean. “It will be an educational process over the next few months.”
This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 19, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.