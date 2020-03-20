City Light and Water expands online services
City Light and Water expands online services

City Light and Water expands online services

Farmington City Light and Water is offering an internet option for residents wishing to request service changes for utilities. The expansion of services is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 File photo

In an effort to limit contact and encourage social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmington City Light and Water office has announced that it has expanded the option for citizens to request service changes for utilities via the internet.

"Citizens needing to establish, discontinue or transfer service may complete an online service request at Farmington-mo.gov under 'Services,'" said Lisa Cortor, Farmington Light and Water office manager. "This form will require attaching a picture identification for verification and other necessary paperwork. A City Light and Water employee will then call with additional information and verification questions."

In addition to service requests, Cortor said the city will continue to offer customers a a variety of non-contact options for paying their bill.

"Payments can be made from the comfort of home via the internet with a credit card or electronic check. This requires establishment of a sign-in. Once set up, the customer can view new charges, payments, consumption history and make a payment. Other payment options include returning payments via mail, dropping payments in the drop box or making payments through the convenience of automatic payment withdrawal from a bank account.

"We ask that those customers that come into the office please utilize available sanitizing stations in addition to reserving the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for adults age 60-plus and those with compromised immune systems. The City Light and Water door has been transitioned to an exit only. Please enter through the City Hall main double doors or handicap entrance. If there is a customer in the Utility Office lobby, please take a seat in the main lobby until the customer has exited due to the confined space in the office lobby."

Cortor added that the Farmington City Light and Water Office will keep the public updated on any new operations development.

