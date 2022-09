The city of Farmington is inviting residents of Farmington to come to and learn about the proposed changes to Plaza Street at Weber Road and receive an update on the Weber Road Project.

The meeting will take place from 6-7 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in the Development Services Building at 12 S Franklin St.

Those unable to attend the meeting may drop by the Development Services office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Sept. 7 to view the proposed changes.