City of Farmington events
City of Farmington events

City of Farmington events

Upcoming events at Centene Center

Sept. 11 – Huff Foundation Blood Drive, Emergency Preparedness Fair

Oct 2 – Nemesis Fighting Alliance

Oct. 16 – Casting Crowns

Oct. 26 – Stars of LaCage

Nov. 12-13 – History of Country Music

Nov. 20 – Jazz for Modern Times

Farmington Water Park is now closed. The River's Edge splash pad is open weekdays from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., free of charge through the rest of the season.

Farmington Public Library

Librarian Travis Trokey is looking for a few volunteers to help shelve books in the mornings between 10 a.m. and noon.

Story time at the splash pad is every Wednesday at 10:30 through the end of September.

The library will be introducing a new self-checkout kiosk system.

Meeting rooms are available to rent.

Civic Center

Basketball deadline is Sept. 12

Managed Deer Hunt at Engler Park: Open registration Sept. 8-10

Wiggle and Giggle fishing event – Sept. 11

Hayrides at Engler Park every Thursday in October.

Swim lessons are still available throughout the year.

