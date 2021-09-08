City of Farmington events

Upcoming events at Centene Center
Sept. 11 – Huff Foundation Blood Drive, Emergency Preparedness Fair
Oct 2 – Nemesis Fighting Alliance
Oct. 16 – Casting Crowns
Oct. 26 – Stars of LaCage
Nov. 12-13 – History of Country Music
Nov. 20 – Jazz for Modern Times
Farmington Water Park is now closed. The River's Edge splash pad is open weekdays from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., free of charge through the rest of the season.
Farmington Public Library
Librarian Travis Trokey is looking for a few volunteers to help shelve books in the mornings between 10 a.m. and noon.
Story time at the splash pad is every Wednesday at 10:30 through the end of September.
The library will be introducing a new self-checkout kiosk system.
Meeting rooms are available to rent.
Civic Center
Basketball deadline is Sept. 12
Managed Deer Hunt at Engler Park: Open registration Sept. 8-10
Wiggle and Giggle fishing event – Sept. 11