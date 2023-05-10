Farmington’s historic Long House, located next the city pool in Long Park, is undergoing some much needed repairs to its front porch by city workers.

Commenting on the orange fencing that was erected in front of the house, City Administrator Greg Beavers explained that the front porch is in the process of being rebuilt.

“They were doing work on that front porch, which included that stonework, the year I came to work here, 22 years ago,” he said. “I don't know if they had restored that wood around it, but the columns had rotted, the railing around the top floor and things had deteriorated and rotted."

According to Beavers, rebuilding the front porch isn’t the only renovation that needs to take place at Long House — the floor of the home is experiencing some settling.

“Later this summer or early fall we're going to have part of the floor taken up,” he said. “We think it's constructed in part with some large timbers that are laying on the ground like a grade beam. I think they're just rotting, so we're going to have to take the floor up and probably pour some concrete grade beams with sill plates on them, and redo that floor to fix it. And then there's two or three other things we need to do to get the whole building back into shape for another 20 or 25 years.”

There is no doubt that the Long House is an important part of Farmington’s history. The oldest home in Farmington, it was also the site of the town’s first industry — a tannery. The original structure — built in 1833 by Phillip Graham Long and his wife Isabella Murphy Long — was constructed from logs and only had two rooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. However, as the family grew to include 12 children, so did the home.

Filled with period furniture and china bearing the same tea leaf pattern used in the White House while Abraham Lincoln was president, there’s also something in the main room that is something of a mystery. Beneath a box piano lies a trapped door that some believe was used to hide slaves making their way to freedom in the northern states, as well as Union soldiers.

The home has a distinguished history. Used primary as a residential home, descendants of the Long family lived in the home until 1921, when it was willed to the city. The Long House remained an important part of the community, with the upstairs bedroom used during World War II as a nursery for the children of women who went to work for the war effort, and serving the community in many other ways through the years.

In 1951, Farmington almost lost the historical treasure when the city decided to raze the house because of its age and, to what some believed was its "uselessness." Thankfully, this was not to be. In 1952, The Monday Club struck a deal with the city of Farmington to lease the house and provide upkeep of the home’s interior to fulfill the club’s mission to assure that the home remained a prominent part of Farmington’s history.