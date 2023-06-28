The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to attend the annual city of Farmington 4th of July Fireworks Shoot and the grand re-opening of the new artificial turf playing surface at Ragsdale Field, both in Engler Park.

The Ragsdale Field re-opening will begin at 7 p.m., and the 2023 Fireworks Shoot will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

“The grand re-opening of Ragsdale Field, 651 Vargo Road, will allow the public a rare opportunity to step onto the newly installed artificial turf playing surface,” said Doug Stotler, Parks and Recreation director. “That evening they will be able to experience the unique feel of the completely synthetic material while the kids will get to experience running the bases.”

According to Stotler the new field dimensions include a 320 feet outfield fence distance to the right and left field foul poles and a dead center field distance of 385 feet. Also featured are two sets of base path distances — one set for softball at 60 feet and one set for baseball anchored at the traditional 90 feet distance.

“The most unique characteristic of the new Ragsdale Field is the baseball pitching mound which is portable and will be perfectly placed at the required 60 feet and 6 inches distance from home plate,” he said. “The project comes complete with new backstop netting, a three-foot high padded backstop wall, 6-foot-high plastic-coated chain-link fencing, and fully turfed bullpen pitching mounds.

“The simulated grass areas are the traditional green grass color, and the base paths and warning track are dark brown to designate the dirt areas of the field. This comprehensive field renovation was made possible through the collaborative planning and financing efforts of the city of Farmington and the Farmington School District and will host school and community baseball and softball events.”

To conclude the 2023 4th of July celebration, the city of Farmington is also inviting the public to enjoy the fireworks shoot that will be launched from the area directly behind the Ragsdale Baseball Field.

Stotler said, “The fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m., and I’m sure the show will impress everyone who comes out for the evening!”