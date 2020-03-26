City police modify call response due to virus

Please include in the request a phone number for contact if needed.

The Farmington Police Department will also be suspending group tours and any non-criminal fingerprinting services.

According to Chief Rick Baker, the changes are designed to protect his officers as much as possible.

“The main thing is we are on the front lines, we’re out here to help people,” he said. “We want to help people, and to do that we need to change what we are doing to make sure our people are safe as possible.

“That means we’re doing the social distancing, we are trying to keep our people safe to keep other people safe. If we get sick, who’s going to be out there to assist people? We had to change our protocols and procedures a little bit in effect to what is going on.”

Baker says that with people staying at home, the department has had a marked drop in call volume.