City police modify call response due to virus

The Farmington Police Department is modifying how they respond to calls during the current virus outbreak.
On their Facebook page, the department outlines that for non-emergency calls, an officer will be assigned to take a report over the telephone instead of a physical response. This will be for calls for crimes that already occurred, no suspect is present, and there is no immediate threat of personal safety.
Officers will still respond to emergency calls where a crime is in progress and when personal safety is in danger.
Officers will still be physically patrolling residential neighborhoods and the business districts.
The citizens of Farmington are encouraged to call the non-emergency phone number of 573-756-6686 instead of physically coming to the Police Department. Residents should continue to call 911 for emergency services.
The department also encourages the public to tell the dispatchers if they believe they or someone else at the scene or residence are experiencing flu or COVID-19 symptoms in order to allow the first responders to take the appropriate precautions when responding.
To obtain a copy of a police report, email the records clerk at:
Attention: Teresa Bohn
Please include in the request a phone number for contact if needed.
The Farmington Police Department will also be suspending group tours and any non-criminal fingerprinting services.
According to Chief Rick Baker, the changes are designed to protect his officers as much as possible.
“The main thing is we are on the front lines, we’re out here to help people,” he said. “We want to help people, and to do that we need to change what we are doing to make sure our people are safe as possible.
“That means we’re doing the social distancing, we are trying to keep our people safe to keep other people safe. If we get sick, who’s going to be out there to assist people? We had to change our protocols and procedures a little bit in effect to what is going on.”
Baker says that with people staying at home, the department has had a marked drop in call volume.
“They’ve slowed down considerably,” he said. “Hopefully, because people are staying at home, they’re not out, they’re getting their groceries and what they need. I noticed at church Sunday there was probably a fourth of the people that was normally there, and I heard some churches are closing. I guess for the most part people are paying attention to what they are supposed to be doing due to the fact that there is not a lot of people out moving around.”
Since there are less calls for service, the department has had the opportunity to patrol all areas of the city more thoroughly.
“I’m telling them to be out in the residential areas and the business areas, showing the flag and showing people they are out there for them,” said Baker.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
