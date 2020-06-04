City population at 4,479 says census supervisor
This article originally appeared in the Friday, June 2, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A population figure of 4,479 for the city of Farmington was reported by Homer M. Graff, district census supervisor at Fredericktown in releasing preliminary figures this week based on census returns as of April 1. The count for the county was placed at 35,202.

He stated that these figures are believed to be substantially correct but may be subject to revision after the returns for non-residents are credited to their proper locality and other routine checks have been made. Although material revision of the preliminary count is unlikely, it may possibly occur after careful examination of the returns.

The official announcement of population will be made at a later date by the director of the Bureau of the Census at Washington, D.C.

Both city and county figures were well under pre-census estimates by various civic leaders. The county figure, somewhat under the 1940 figures of 35,950, was also a disappointment to many who expected an increase.

Other nearby communities were listed well under what had been expected. Flat River’s population was listed as under the old figure with 5,312 compared to 5,401 in 1940.

Fredericktown gained 261, but “The Democrat-News” of that city reported general public disappointment with the figure of 3,675.

