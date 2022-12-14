City provides update on Forster Street nuisance residence

The city of Farmington has been attempting to deal with nuisance violations concerning a resident on Forster Street filling their yard with trash for more than a year.

After multiple attempts by the city and others to unsuccessfully alleviate the problem, the resident is going to have her day in court on Dec. 13 to answer for the ugly issue.

City Administrator Greg Beavers has said that city residents have been frequently complaining about the unsightly clutter and what the city is doing about it.

“A lot of people are asking questions on why the city isn’t doing anything on this,” he said. “The observation to people that drive by is that the city’s not doing anything about it.”

Beavers said the city has been working on the matter but unfortunately, it can be a very slow process if the homeowner is uncooperative.

“We have a number of court dates on this because we’ve written tickets,” he said. “We need to compel them into action to make sure it stays permanent. We have a court system and people have their constitutional rights on any charge. It’s going through our court process, but that is a bit of lengthy process because there’s trial hearings and such things.”

The city did act on the recurring problem last year. Beavers said that city crews cleaned up about 90% of the mess.

“It was so bad and people needed action quick,” he said. “They signed a consent to allow us to do that. We had the debris gone, but in very short order, it went back.”

The owner’s boyfriend reportedly then cleaned up some of the lot, filling up a city supplied roll-off dumpster, however the problem has resumed.

Tim Porter, director of development services, described the legal process to clean up the property.

“The process for a nuisance is a two prong process we can take,” he said. “One of which is you give them a verbal warning to clean it up, give them a reasonable amount of time to do so. When they don’t you have a police officer write them a summons or you make a referral to the city attorney. The city attorney can request that a court summons be issued.

“The other thing we can do is give them an abatement order by letter. They need to clean it up in a certain amount of time. You have basically have a show cause hearing, where you give them the opportunity to say I shouldn’t have to do this because it’s not my trash, or whatever the nuisance is. Theoretically after that the ordinance says that we can go abate the nuisance with an administrative search warrant.”

Porter said that the city has had this situation in the court system since around June of last year in one form or another with multiple charges.

“The problem is for the neighbors especially bothered by the nuisance, their point of view is why it’s taken all this time,” he said. “The neighbors are at their wit’s end to wake up everyday and see this. What’s important to know is our effort has been steady. We’re running it through the court system like we should. We’re working with the homeowner as best we can.”

Beavers stressed that at the end of the day, the city is not interested in fining or punishing somebody.

“We just want it cleaned up,” he said. “We want the problem fixed. What you do with your property when you live in such close proximity to each other impacts other people’s enjoyment of their property.”