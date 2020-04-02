City takes extra step to enforce park closures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe issued a “Proclamation of Civil Emergency” Tuesday morning that he said is mainly designed to allow the city police department to enforce city closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“If you are at the park right now and playing on a piece of playground equipment that we have ribboned off, and you take the ribbon down, we can do nothing to you,” Forsythe said. “With this emergency, we have the authority to fine you or arrest you.”

City Administrator Greg Beavers said that they started posting notices and putting up security tape and that some of the public had not been compliant, necessitating the order.

“We had done an administrative order to close the facilities and expect folks to adhere to that closure”, he said. “We weren’t getting compliance with it. The Civil Emergency Declaration by the mayor invokes a municipal ordinance violation for violating any of those closures. It gives the police the ability to enforce the closure if needed.

“Our tact is going to be simply if we somebody playing on a playground, we give them a warning first. If people are belligerent about not adhering to it, the police have the ability to cite them for a municipal ordinance violation.”