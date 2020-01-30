{{featured_button_text}}
City to hold public meeting Tuesday night
City of Farmington

The city of Farmington is seeking public input on changes being considered to the intersection of Plaza and Weber Road, by Panera Bread Company.

City residents are invited to attend a public meeting set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Public Works Building located at 12 S. Franklin St.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting may drop by the Public Works office from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 4-6 to view the proposed changes and leave comments.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments