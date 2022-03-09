City's IDA president addresses industrial growth in area

The Farmington City Council heard a presentation on industrial growth given by Chip Peterson, president of the Farmington Industrial Development Authority, when it met in regular session Feb. 28 in council chambers at city hall.

Peterson began by offering a brief overview of the Farmington IDA's history.

“The IDA has been around for 30 plus years,” he said. “It’s changed form a little bit through the years. The idea is that it is an arm of the city that is separate from the city, so wherever we issue revenue bonds or work with outside industry, it’s an interesting format we’ve got. A good example is the land for industrial park itself was donated by the state. The city then donated that to the IDA."

Peterson read the IDA mission statement: “To foster and encourage responsible economic growth and development activities as a result of job creation, healthy industry, retention and overall improvement of quality of life for the citizens of Farmington and the surrounding communities.”

Stressing the importance of IDA bringing in quality industry to the city of Farmington and its surrounding communities, Peterson informed the councilors that he considers the organization he leads as being more of a community entity rather than one that is only Farmington-focused.

“There is a St. Francois County IDA,” he said. “but we really try to look at [both] Farmington and the surrounding areas because we feel like anything we do for Farmington is good for the entire community, and anything we do for the community is good for Farmington.”

The non-political nature of the IDA is something Peterson considers to be very important, in that the organization has never acted as a political entity. He credits Farmington leaders for having avoided that happening.

“They’ve always gone to the IDA and said where do you have a void?” he said. “We try to fill that void with a talent we didn’t have. We always had talented commerce, education, banking or industry individuals in the area that gave us an ‘A Team’ so when somebody like Huffy… or [U.S. Tool] or Iron Mountain Forge came in the area we put together an 'A' Team real quick and helped them to do whatever to work with the state or funding or some of the land to generate a new building to generate new jobs to come to the area.”

Over the years, Peterson has worked closely with former Farmington mayor and long-time community leader, Mit Landrum. Peterson explained that both men see communities as being like a three-legged stool.

“You have the education system in the community, the retail part of it, and then the industry part of it,” he said. “The real strength of the community are those industry jobs. That’s new money to the area. That’s money that goes around six to seven times in the community — that goes around to the doctors, dentists and restaurants and those types of things.”

Peterson has worked with "seven or eight mayors" through the years. He stressed that the mayors have always followed the recommendations of the IDA when it comes to filling board vacancies.

According to Peterson, there hasn’t been a whole lot of industrial moves over the last several years because there hasn’t been a lot of activity that's taken place anywhere in the state — but recently, the situation appears to be improving.

“The last few months, there’s been a lot of activity," he said. "We are working with three industries.”

Peterson explained that the IDA takes land subsidized by the community and state and try to leverage it into jobs. Often, in an agreement with a new business, the cost of the land drops based upon how many jobs the business is expecting to create.

“The idea of the IDA is not to make any money," he said. "The idea from our standpoint is that we are good fosters and prudent keepers of the community’s money."

Peterson listed the names of several people serving on the IDA and explained what factors are taken into account when bringing in new members.

“[A thing] we do as an IDA is to bring in young blood,” he said. “We’ve got a good mix as far as age, experience. We have knowledge, youth and diversity of skills.”

Councilor Chris Morrison asked Peterson about the IDA’s plans for bringing industrial growth to the city over the next five years.

“The big question is going to be where we are going to go,” Peterson said. “The Missouri Partnership came in about five years ago and did a presentation. They let us do a 'dog and pony show' and critiqued us the next day. We brought in several community members to see what we did right and what we did wrong.

"One of our weaknesses is that we need to be a little more ‘green.’ Luckily, we put in a solar farm. Not that we are supplying the entire city with electricity, but it’s one of those ‘sizzle’ things that look good on a sheet that when industry comes in they mark it off that we’ve got it or they can’t come in because they are accountable to shareholders and it needs to be a sustainable green community.”

Peterson also mentioned that there is very little land left for development in the industrial park.

“We have a few unique pieces," he said. "We’re working with three of those right now with existing members of the industrial park for some expansion. We’ve got a couple of residue pieces. We’ve got an individual out of St. Louis that is looking at developing one of those.

"For the future of Farmington, my challenge is where the expansion is going to be. Where are we going to have land to grow? If we don’t have land for industrial development and we get a call from the Missouri Partnership, it’s a Pillsbury or small piece of Mitsubishi or Nissan or whoever, we’ve got to have property.

"It’s always infrastructure, rail, utilities. They not only look at the physical structure, they look at the social aspect of it. What’s your healthcare system like? What’s your school system like? What’s your shopping like? They have to convince management people to move in to Farmington from Chicago, New York or California.”

Councilor Wayne Linnenbringer asked what Farmington has to draw industries that other locations don't have. For instance, the city does not have rail access.

Peterson agreed that the lack of rail access is a problem.

“When they look at this community, I consider the entire community," he said. "We’ve never had rail. Park Hills did to a degree.”

Peterson suggested that Farmington could expand to the north into the unincorporated St. Francois community of Ogborn to access rail.

Bringing up another advantage the area has to attract industry, Peterson said, “Everybody that comes in here always compliments on our work ethic. People show up to work, they’re efficient, they get things done. I think that stems way back to our history with mining. Blue collar, hard-working people.”

In answer to a question from Counselor Chad Follis about how conditions have changed in attracting new businesses to the area, Peterson explained that states like Tennessee are hard to compete with, especially when it comes to enticing large industry.

“Every state has its attributes — the workforce, the natural resources, the infrastructure — all those come into play,” he said. “Pillsbury did call one time. They wanted something like a million square feet. We couldn’t play in that range.”

In other action by the board:

Councilor Keli Keutzer, chair of the Public Services Committee, reported on upcoming events at the library. She also spoke about events at the civic center and how the membership continues to increase.

City Administrator Greg Beavers agreed.

“That’s 1,800 memberships, but a lot of those are households," he said. "It probably represents 5,000-6,000 people.”

Chair of Administrative Services Committee Chairman Harry Peterson reported that his committee had discussed water damage that took place at a downtown business.

“The owners of 102 Tap House came with their plumber,” he said. “They had some plumbing damage that the city did in a couple of spots. We reviewed all that and it was our fault so we ended up paying out for that. We discussed the open jobs, like janitorial, and trying to get those filled.”

In Beaver's report, the city administrator reported that the city has offered the parks and recreation director position to Doug Stotler.

“We expect him to be on the job the first part of May,” Beavers said. “He has many years experience in coaching, program development and facilities management.”

Beavers informed the council that the city is still in the process of implementing the new Tyler software.

“We are still on schedule for the transfer of the finance side on Oct. 1,” he said.

Beavers also reported that the city was to start street milling to prepare for paving. He also reported that construction of the all-inclusive playground was to begin Tuesday in Engler Park. Brockmiller Construction, Raider Mechanical and others are providing skilled volunteer labor.

“It will help us take a $550,000-600,000 budget for a $850,000-900,000 playground,” he said.

Beavers told the council that the civic center pool was expected to be completed by the end of next week.

In legislation, the council passed a bill that allows a deed of release for a special tax bill lien at 406 S. Washington.

Mayor Larry Forsythe said, “It’s for the house that’s been torn down and it’s already been sold.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

