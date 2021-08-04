City's police, fire chief make their case

“Ours really relates to trying to keep up with community growth,” he said. “As the community continues to grow, our call volume continues to grow. We are just trying to keep staff and apparatus to keep up with that call volume. Right now we are running two trucks on duty during the week and one truck on the weekends. It’s not because the weekends are slower — they’re just as busy on the weekdays. It’s strictly related to we just don’t have enough staff to make that happen. So, when that one truck is busy and another call comes in, we are depending on people to come from home.

“A lot of things have changed for us. We have qualifications that people have to meet to be hired. We used to be able to find those people locally — they lived in our community. Over the past five to 10 years, we’ve had to continue to relax that standard on residency to find qualified people to work. Now we don’t have a residency requirement other than living in the state of Missouri. We’ve seen our staff continue to expand further and further out, which takes them longer to get here if we have to recall them.”

Because the fire department is composed of full-time employees, Mecey has certain standards he must maintain to comply with state and federal regulations.