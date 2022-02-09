 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Civic Center / Parks & Recreation Events

Civic Center / Parks & Recreation Events

FEBRUARY

Feb. 19 – AAU Basketball Tournament @ the Civic Center

Feb. 20  AAU Basketball Tournament @ the Civic Center

MARCH

March 4  7 a.m.–10:30 p.m. - Jellybean Festival @ the Centene Center

March 5 1 & 2:45 p.m. - MSHSAA Basketball @ the Civic Center

March 8  6 & 7:45 p.m. - MSHSAA Basketball @ the Civic Center

March 22 – 9 a.m.–5 p.m. - Red Cross Blood Drive @ the Civic Center (Only Court 3)

NOTE: Please keep in mind that any of the events listed above can change at any time between now and the event date.

