Civil War veteran dies at rural Farmington home

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 26, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Farmington and vicinity sustained the loss of one of its best-known and most highly respected old citizens in the passing of “Grandpa” Pearsall at his home near Farmington at 8 o’clock on Thursday evening, following an illness of several months. Aged 89 years, 5 months, and 18 days. Funeral services were conducted at the Pendleton Baptist Church at two o’clock Saturday afternoon by his pastor, Rev. Joel Lewis. Interment was at the Pendleton Cemetery.
Henry Platt Pearsall was born in Wilkesville, Ohio, on December 27, 1841, son of the late Ira and Margaret Smith Pearsall. In January 1867 he was united in marriage to Martha Ann Parks who preceded him in death on June 2, 1913. A daughter, Maggie, passed away at the age of 13 months. He is survived by one son, Ira L. Pearsall and one daughter, Ruth Jane (Mrs. R.L. Welker) of Farmington, also seven grandchildren.
In the spring of 1861, when the first call for three-year volunteers came, he enlisted with Company “C” 30th regiment of Ohio. His company was sent to Wheeling, West Virginia. The first skirmish in which he took part was at Corning-Fox-Fair. After this followed the battles of Bull Run, Antietam, South Mountain and Vicksburg.
At Vicksburg, Miss., in 1863 in the battle of Vicksburg the call was made for volunteers to attack the fortifications. He was one of the one-hundred-sixty-two to volunteer. After hard fighting under the leadership of General Grant, the victory was theirs. He was among those wounded. During this battle his cap was shot from his head. For bravery shown here, Congress awarded him a medal for gallantry, and he received the rank of Corporal on May 22, 1863.
His Company was then placed under command of General Sherman, and they began the famous 2,000-mile march thru Kentucky and Tennessee. During this March they found 100 days to gain 100 miles. They next fought at Corinth, Chattanooga, and Rocky Face Ridge. Immediately after crossing the Elk River in Tennessee, the bridge over which they crossed collapsed.
He had re-enlisted for 3 years and the last battle in which he took part was at Bentonville, N.C. He had served his country for 4 ½ years being discharged in September 1865 at Little Rock.
After the close of the Civil War in the spring of 1866 he came to Missouri to make his home. He was the last member of his father’s family; his last brother having died about 3 years ago.
In 1874, he united with the Pendleton Baptist Church and remained a faithful member until death.
The farm on which he died had been purchased in 1866 and had remained his home when first coming to Missouri from that time. He was very alert to things pertaining to his country and much concerned about his family. Truly a good man has passed out from the community, but the influence of his life remains as a benediction to his family and to all who came in contact with it.