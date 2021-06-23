Civil War veteran dies at rural Farmington home

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 26, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Farmington and vicinity sustained the loss of one of its best-known and most highly respected old citizens in the passing of “Grandpa” Pearsall at his home near Farmington at 8 o’clock on Thursday evening, following an illness of several months. Aged 89 years, 5 months, and 18 days. Funeral services were conducted at the Pendleton Baptist Church at two o’clock Saturday afternoon by his pastor, Rev. Joel Lewis. Interment was at the Pendleton Cemetery.

Henry Platt Pearsall was born in Wilkesville, Ohio, on December 27, 1841, son of the late Ira and Margaret Smith Pearsall. In January 1867 he was united in marriage to Martha Ann Parks who preceded him in death on June 2, 1913. A daughter, Maggie, passed away at the age of 13 months. He is survived by one son, Ira L. Pearsall and one daughter, Ruth Jane (Mrs. R.L. Welker) of Farmington, also seven grandchildren.

In the spring of 1861, when the first call for three-year volunteers came, he enlisted with Company “C” 30th regiment of Ohio. His company was sent to Wheeling, West Virginia. The first skirmish in which he took part was at Corning-Fox-Fair. After this followed the battles of Bull Run, Antietam, South Mountain and Vicksburg.