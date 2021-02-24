Clearing Farmington Streets

The city does not treat streets in advance of a snowstorm. According to Lacy, they do not use a brine system like MoDOT.

“We did look into doing something like that when those first became popular,” he said. “We found it’s expensive. It’s risky because so many times when we get snow, it will rain first and then turn into snow. Then you’ve washed away all of your work. You didn’t accomplish anything. I don’t think a brine mixture would have done anything in this storm in these temperatures anyway.”

Heberlie added, “In these temperatures, nothing works. Stay home. We’ve had a lot people say we’re not putting out enough chat. The chat is just there for a little bit of traction. It’s not there to melt the snow and ice.”

Adding too much chat creates other problems for the city. Lacy said that when the snow melts away, the chat may end up in the storm sewer system and clog it up. It would also deplete the city’s supplies.

“We used about 60% of the chat that we have in our stockpile in this last week’s storm,” he said. “If we had put down twice as much, we would have run ourselves out. We can get more, but not in the middle of a storm.”

Heberlie said that running low on chat would be a serious problem during a storm.