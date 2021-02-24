Clearing Farmington Streets

Although the last snowstorm is long gone, winter is still here for a while longer and the city of Farmington may have to clean the roads again.
The last storm was challenging for the road crews who are tasked with getting the streets plowed off. Public Works Director Larry Lacy and Street Supervisor James Heberlie talked about the problems they faced and how they approach winter weather in general.
“That was an unusual storm for this area,” Lacy said. “The next day is usually sunshine and 20 degrees. It will melt off the road. Since we didn’t have sunshine and it didn’t get to 20 degrees, it didn’t go anywhere. Then we had that new fluffy cold snow on top of it. The guys did a good job plowing, they worked 16 hours on Monday, which was a holiday, and 13 hours on Tuesday. They put a lot of effort into it. It was a big snow on top of already poor road conditions.”
The city of Farmington has about 100 miles of city streets to maintain. The city has five large trucks and two small trucks to clear the snow. Lacy said that the street department has a total of 10 employees.
“We sometimes call in guys from other departments if we need to,” he said. “In this case, it was so cold there wasn’t any point in trying to plow overnight.”
Heberlie added, “We only had two guys out just in case something happened — like with the house fire. We had to spread some extra chat there.”
Lacy noted that for safety reasons, the crews are limited to 16 hours of operation.
“The guys just get tired,” he said. “Plowing is worse than regular driving because you have this blade down and if it hits something hard, it will slide your truck sideways. If somebody is crowding you traffic-wise, you can slide right into them, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Plus, avoiding the vehicles parked on the street and the mailboxes, basketball goals, trash bins.”
There is more cost to the city during a winter storm. According to Heberlie, employees are paid overtime and the extra operations use much more fuel.
“Fuel usage, we really haven’t looked at that close,” he said. “Those trucks are 40-45 gallon tanks. We fill them up about every 12 hours. You use a lot pushing snow. Sometimes you really have to run them hard.”
Previously, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) bladed the streets that were part of the city. Currently, the only work they do in the city is on Karsch and Highway 32, along with highways H, D and EE to the city limits. Heberlie said that MoDOT checks to see if the city is keeping those streets clean.
“It’s really ours to take care of,” he said. “Columbia, Ste. Genevieve, Liberty, is completely ours now.”
Lacy explained that the city requested that change years ago.
“Mit Landrum was the mayor at the time,” he said. “There was a complaint about the tractor trailers coming through town. The state did a nice refurbishing on the roads before handing them over to us. It makes sense. We can take care of our roads better than MoDOT can. We have no complaints about that transfer.”
Other equipment besides dump trucks with blades are used to clear the snow and ice. Heberlie spent a lot of time last week in a wheel loader clearing the parking lanes downtown. Skidsteers and pickup trucks are also used.
Farmington uses a chat and salt mixture for treating streets. Salt starts melting snow or ice at 23-26 degrees or higher. Three loader scoops of chat to one scoop of salt are mixed together to be spread. With a loader, they pile up two scoops of chat, a scoop of salt, then another scoop of chat, and stir with the loader.
“It’s mixed again as its loaded and when it comes out,” Herberlie said. “If it's slick, we spread it down on the main roads to make sure that people can get around town. Depending on how slick it is determines how much we put on side streets. We always try to get stops, hills, no matter where they’re at.
“The main streets are what we try to take care of first. When you know there’s a big snow coming, like there was, we don’t spread any chat, because we’re going to push it right back off. We wait until after the snow, after we get a push, before we put chat down. We had 90% of town plowed one time by Tuesday evening, and we’ve been putting a lot of chat down since then.”
The city does not treat streets in advance of a snowstorm. According to Lacy, they do not use a brine system like MoDOT.
“We did look into doing something like that when those first became popular,” he said. “We found it’s expensive. It’s risky because so many times when we get snow, it will rain first and then turn into snow. Then you’ve washed away all of your work. You didn’t accomplish anything. I don’t think a brine mixture would have done anything in this storm in these temperatures anyway.”
Heberlie added, “In these temperatures, nothing works. Stay home. We’ve had a lot people say we’re not putting out enough chat. The chat is just there for a little bit of traction. It’s not there to melt the snow and ice.”
Adding too much chat creates other problems for the city. Lacy said that when the snow melts away, the chat may end up in the storm sewer system and clog it up. It would also deplete the city’s supplies.
“We used about 60% of the chat that we have in our stockpile in this last week’s storm,” he said. “If we had put down twice as much, we would have run ourselves out. We can get more, but not in the middle of a storm.”
Heberlie said that running low on chat would be a serious problem during a storm.
“We just have to able to get to the quarries to pick up the chat,” He said. “We are in no danger of running low unless we can’t get to the quarries. It’s been over two weeks since we could get there. We’ve had our trucks loaded up with our salt spreaders. We have to clean those up and unload them before we can get more chat.”
Lacy addressed the salt storage system and how it prevents multiple problems for the city. “If we didn’t have that nice salt storage facility, we could be in trouble. I don’t know about this winter, but there have been winters where you can’t get it anymore.”
The building is a heavy vinyl cover stretched over a steel frame and anchored to massive concrete blocks stacked multiple layers high.
“It’s built this way because it’s the largest volume cubic feet for the price,” Lacy said. “It’s been here eight or nine years, and when we put it up, I had my doubts about how long it was going to last. It has lasted really well. The concrete blocks at the bottom gives you something to push against as you are trying to fill your bucket.”
It's estimated that there are currently 200 tons of salt in the building. The city hasn't had to buy salt the last few years because they didn’t have to use that much.
“Being able to save that salt year to year saves us quite of lot money, too,” Lacy said.
Heberlie added that the covering keeps the salt dry and prevents erosion and freezing up. “We used to spend time busting up clods. Now it’s all dry and trucks don’t have near the problems.”
The strategy he uses in each storm is different. Chat was already on the road from the previous storm. With the prediction for a large snow, Herberlie wanted to wait until there was two inches of snow on the ground before starting work.
“At that point, we started two guys out plowing the roads,” he said. “When the two trucks couldn’t keep up, two more trucks were brought in. By that time it was daylight, we were all in there and hit it hard.”
Lacy added, “It’s a lot safer to plow in the daytime, because you can see so much better.”
By 8-9 p.m., there’s not many people out on the roads in town and Heberlie said there’s no need for crews to be out either.
“Most people that are out that time of night are playing,” he said.
Lacy commented on criticism he receives from blocking driveways with snow when city crews plow.
“When we are plowing, it makes a windrow to the side,” he said. “A lot of people get upset that we put a windrow at the end of the driveway or business driveway. We don’t do it on purpose. We wish we could do something different effectively, but, if we plow 100 miles of streets, we have to move. We can’t stop and take care of everybody’s driveway. We know it’s hard for people to get it taken care of, but that’s just part of all of us pulling our weight. My street was one of the last ones that got plowed Tuesday evening, and after supper Tuesday evening, I was out there with a shovel.”
Lacy also sought to allay the perception held by some Farmington residents that favoritism has a part in determining the order in which streets are plowed.
“We try to plow the streets that are arteries; that have the most traffic first,” he said. “There have been many people call me [saying], ‘The rich people are getting their streets cleared, and we are not.’ That’s not true. Once we get those arteries done, the snow plow drivers plow opportunistically.
"If there’s a minor street that is where they’re at, they will go ahead and get it while they’re there. You could find a minor street plowed first that’s maybe more minor than where you live. That’s just because the plow might happen to be there. It’s not that anybody is doing it on purpose to make anybody’s life bad.”
Heberlie said, “We try to do it efficiently as we can.”
Many road departments will load trucks ahead of time to be prepared for a predicted storm. That situation also has its pros and cons for supervisors like Heberlie.
“We do load early," he said. "You have to be careful at these temperatures. It freezes solid. It happened this year. Our trucks were loaded from the previous storm. It snowed on those loaded trucks as we were driving around town for two days plowing, and they froze solid. But, we needed to have some weight on them. There’s no good solution. Normally, it doesn’t freeze solid, you’re moving and shaking it around.”
Some departments will park the loaded trucks in heated buildings, however Farmington’s street department doesn’t have enough heated space.
Depending on the conditions, Heberlie says that a load will spread in two hours.
“Our trucks are computerized where they put out so many pounds per mile,” he said. “We are doing around 200 pounds a lane-mile. It may be a little quicker if it’s really slick and we spread more. Our new trucks do a very good, even job of spreading.”
No matter whether it’s the city, county or the state, Heberlie stressed that the road crews work hard to get the roads cleared.
“Our guys are out there doing what they can, they’re trying,” he said.
